Wizards host another top team in primetime

The Wizards host the top-seeded Raptors tonight in primetime.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 8 p.m. | NBCSW/ESPN | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (36-26): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Raptors (43-17): G - Lowry, G – DeRozan, F - Anunoby, F - Ibaka, C - Valanciunas

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Raptors: OG Anunoby (Ankle - Doubtful)

Storylines

Wizards Go for Season Series Against Toronto

With a win tonight, the Wizards will claim their first season series over Toronto since the 2007-08 season. The Wiz lead the season series, 2-1, beating the Raptors once in Toronto in early November and then again at home in early February. Both wins over the Raps came without John Wall in the lineup, something the Wiz will try and do for a third time tonight, as the All-Star point guard continues to rehab from an injury. In their last matchup with Toronto, Bradley Beal exploded for 25 points in the second half to lead the Wiz to a 122-119 victory. Eight players scored in double figures for Washington.

Raps Hot Since Last Meeting with Wiz

The Raptors have continued to roll since their last meeting with the Wiz, going 9-1 over their last 10 games with their only loss being an overtime defeat to the Bucks. They have won a season-high three straight road games and are now 18-12 this season away from home. They have the best record in the Eastern Conference and their 43 wins through 60 games is the most in franchise history.

DeMar DeRozan has averaged over 27 points per game this year in the three games against Washington, scoring at least 23 in each game.

The Raps could be without rookie OG Anunoby tonight, who is listed as doubtful with a sprained ankle. That could open up playing time for CJ Miles and Norman Powell, who normally help Toronto's second unit, one that leads the NBA averaging over 41 points per game.

Beal Bouncing Back

Bradley Beal had a rare off night on Wednesday, as he was held to eight points on 3/15 shooting. He had been hot before Wednesday's game, shooting over 50% in each of his previous three games, while scoring 20+ points. While DeRozan has been good against the Wiz, Beal has been great this year against Toronto, averaging over 30 points in the three games, scoring at least 27 in each one. Look for Beal to bounce back in a big way tonight as he gets to go against Toronto one final time in the regular season.

Up next, the Wizards host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday evening in D.C.. (6:00 p.m.).