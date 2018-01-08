Wizards host all three games this week

The Wizards, winners of six of their last eight games, have won seven of their last nine home games and still have four to go on this homestand. During that 7-2 home stretch, the Wizards are averaging 110.8 points per game and only giving up 102.1 points. With games Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, all three opponents this week have losing records.

There are only seven days left to vote in the NBA All-Star Game, as Bradley Beal and John Wall have a chance to make it to Los Angeles together. For more on how to vote for your favorite Wizards players, click here.

This week’s slate…

Wed. vs. Jazz (7pm, NBCSW/1500 AM) - Click here for tickets

Fri. at Grizzlies (7:00pm, NBCSW/1500 AM) - Click here for tickets

Sat. vs. Nets (7:00pm, NBCSW/1500 AM) - Click here for tickets

All three at home this week

The Jazz, who beat the Wizards by 47 in Utah, have been a tough matchup for Washington the past few years. The Wizards will be looking for revenge from that beat down in Salt Lake City, while Jazz center Rudy Gobert will miss the game with a knee injury. The Jazz will have last played Sunday in Miami in a tough, last second loss to the Heat.

On Friday, the Magic will be in D.C. for the second matchup of the season. The Wizards beat the Magic by 27 at Capital One Arena right before Christmas, but the Magic were missing four starters in that game. All of them except for Nikola Vucevic, who broke his hand in that game, have returned since. After the game, there will be a postgame hip-hop concert featuring Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee, and DJ Quicksilva as part of our Wizards Friday Night Concert Series powered by Monster Products.

Lastly, similar to the Jazz, the Nets beat the Wizards by 35 points in Brooklyn a few weeks back. The Nets also beat the Wizards another time in December, though John Wall did not play. Both of those games have been on the front end of a back-to-back, and this one is on the back-end of the Magic game. The Nets are in Atlanta the night before to play the Hawks.

Wall, Beal All-Star push heats up

Bradley Beal is averaging a career-high 23.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game this season. He’s scored 25 or more points in 10 of the Wizards’ last 17 games and scored over 30 points seven times this season. The Wizards will look to Beal’s scoring all week as he continues to show why he should be a first-time NBA All-Star.

Since returning from injury, John Wall has led the Wizards to a 9-4 record. Wall is averaging 20.8 points, 9.4 assists, and 2.4 steals per game and shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc in his last five games. Wall is the identity of the Wizards on both ends of the floor, and the team has been thriving especially defensively since his return. The Wizards have a top five defense in the NBA in their last 13 games and are tied for the third best record in the league.

Morris stepping up

Markieff Morris has been back on the court for considerable time now, but he’s finally completely healthy. Morris has secured a double-double in three straight games, the longest streak of his career. During that stretch, he’s averaging 12.3 and 12.7 rebounds per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field. Over his last 10 games, Morris has made 51.2% of his shots. Keef is the Wizards’ x-factor, as the team is 11-2 when he records a double-double since acquiring him in February 2016.