Wizards' homestand wraps tonight with Sacramento

The Wizards wrap up their four-game homestand tonight when they host the Sacramento Kings.

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW/NBATV | 1500 AM | Buy Tickets

Wizards (7-5): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Kings (3-9): G - Hill, G - Temple, F - Bogdanovic, F - Randolph, C - Cauley-Stein

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Kings: Harry Giles (Knee - Out)

Winning Streak

The Wizards will look to win their third straight home game tonight after picking up victories against the Lakers and Hawks last week. The team has now held three of their last four opponents under 100 points and improved to 4-0 on the season when keeping teams under the century mark. The Wiz will have another golden opportunity to take advantage of a team struggling offensively, as the Wizards enter tonight second in the NBA in points per game (111.5), while the Kings enter 29th, averaging 94.8 ppg.

When these two teams met two weeks ago in Sacramento, the Wizards jumped on the Kings early and never looked back, cruising to a 110-83 win on October 29th.

Morris Getting Red Hot

Markieff Morris may have looked rusty in his first week after returning from injury, but he certainly seems to have found his rhythm, as he's gone 14/17 from the field over the team's last two games (82%) and has averaged 17.0 ppg. He's done that without playing more than 20 minutes in either game and has scored in double digits in the team's last three games, while going 6/9 from 3-point range.

Neither Morris or his counterpart tonight, Zach Randolph, played in the game the last time these two teams met in late October, but both should play key roles tonight, as Randolph leads the Kings in scoring, averaging 12.8 ppg.

Young Kings Capable of Upset

Despite their 3-9 record, the Kings enter tonight's game having won two of their last three games, with home wins over the Oklahoma City Thunder and Philadelphia 76ers. Their mini two-game win streak was halted when they were blown out by the New York Knicks on Saturday night, but they have a youthful roster filled with lottery picks that have proven they can pull out an upset on any given night.

When the Wizards played them two weeks ago, they rested two of their veterans, Randolph and George Hill, but both are expected to start tonight, giving the Kings a more established starting five.

Up next, the Wizards play a home and home series with the Heat, beginning on Wednesday night in Miami. (7:30 p.m.)