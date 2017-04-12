Wizards finish regular season 49-33

Entering Wednesday night's game, the Wizards were locked into the No. 4 seed and their matchup with the Hawks in the first round of the playoffs. In turn, John Wall, Bradley Beal, and Markieff Morris did not play, while Otto Porter Jr. and Marcin Gortat played 14 and 25 minutes respectively. Ian Mahinmi (calf) did not play either, as many of the younger players played the majority of the game. The Heat, needing a win to even have a chance to make the playoffs, were fighting for their lives, but came up short when both the Bulls and Pacers won. The Heat would win the game 110-102, but here are some takeaways from the Wizards' play and the playoff picture.Marcin Gortat ended up playing 25 minutes, more than expected, but he thrived in his matchup against Hassan Whiteside. Gortat made eight of nine shot attempts to put up 16 points along with five rebounds. He was aggressive offensively and was bodying Whiteside better down low than he did on Saturday. Otto Porter Jr. only played 14 minutes in his return to action, but he scored 11 points on 4/8 shooting and pulled down six rebounds from the stretch-four position.Trey Burke hadn't scored a point since February 24 against the Sixers, but he scored a season-high tying 27 points on Wednesday night. Burke had seen limited minutes since the All-Star break and the acquisition of Brandon Jennings, but he made 10 of 13 field goals, including 5/7 from deep. He added four assists to his line in 30 minutes of action. Considering he had only scored five points since the break, Burke showed up and worked his tail off in this game.All eight playoff spots have been finalized in the East. Here are your matchups, with the schedule coming late Wednesday night.1. Celtics vs 8. Bulls2. Cavaliers vs 7. Pacers3. Raptors vs 6. Bucks4. Wizards vs 5. HawksAll in all, the Wizards finished the season 49-33 after beginning the year 2-8, the first team in NBA history to win 49 games in a season with that poor of a start. The turnaround, led by Scott Brooks, will be remembered for a long time in franchise history and this team has a legitimate chance to make a run in the playoffs. Now, we move forward to what should be an exciting series with the Hawks. Who knows what could happen from here, but get ready for a fun ride.Sunday 1pm vs. Hawks in Game 1Wizards – Bradley Beal, Ian MahinmiHeat – Chris Bosh, Justise WinslowShooting %: 48.3% (42/87)3-point %: 26.9% (7/26)FT %: 78.6% (11/14)Assists: 18Rebounds: 34 (8 OREB)Turnovers: 10Shooting %: 52.3% (46/88)3-point %: 33.3% (8/24)FT %: 83.3% (10/12)Assists: 19Rebounds: 51 (14 OREB)Turnovers: 17