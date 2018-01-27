Wizards close out trip tonight in Atlanta

The Wizards conclude their longest road trip of the season tonight in Atlanta.

Game Info

Philips Arena | 7:30 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (26-22): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Hawks (14-34): G - Schroder, G - Bazemore, F - Prince, F - Ilyasova, C - Plumlee

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out), Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Hawks: DeAndre' Bembry (Adductor Strain - Out)

Storylines

*Afternoon Update*

John Wall Out

At Saturday's shootaround, Scott Brooks revealed that John Wall will miss tonight's game with a sore left knee and will be day-to-day. It's likely that Tomas Satoransky will get the start in Wall's place and Tim Frazier could see time at the PG spot. Wall missed 10 games earlier this season with a knee injury, but has played in every game since December 12th.

End of a 12-Day Trip

Tonight's game will conclude the Wizards longest trip of the season, one that began 11 days ago in Charlotte. It hasn't been a successful trip by any measure, as the team has gone 1-3, with their lone win coming last Friday in Detroit. While the Wizards will be a favorite tonight against a Hawks team 20 games under .500, they'll need to bring intensity and effort right from the start to avoid any kind of letdown. The Wiz got the offense going in the second half of Thursday's game in Oklahoma City and will look to carry that over to tonight's game in Atlanta.

Last Time vs. Atlanta

The Hawks tied the season series at 1-1 when they beat the Wizards, 113-99, last month in Atlanta. Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 21 points and Ersan Ilyasova added 20 in the win. Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 20 points. The Hawks are 3-2 at home over their last five home games, with wins over the Jazz, Pelicans, and Spurs.

Beal Another 40+ Point Game

Bradley Beal poured in 41 points in Thursday night's game and made six 3-pointers, which gave him 782 for his career, the most ever by a player before their 25th birthday. It was his 3rd game this season scoring over 40 points, tied for the second most in the league this year. He was just named an All-Star for the first time in his career on Tuesday and he'll look to continue his hot shooting tonight in Atlanta.



Up next, the Wizards return home and host the Thunder on Tuesday night. (7:00 p.m.)