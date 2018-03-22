Wizards to celebrate Phil Chenier, 1978 Bullets championship team this weekend

The Washington Wizards will celebrate their history this weekend with two special events. Phil Chenier’s #45 jersey will be retired during the game on Friday, March 23, against the Denver Nuggets (7:00 p.m. tip) and a ceremony honoring the 40th anniversary of the 1978 Bullets team that captured the NBA Championship will be held during the game on Sunday, March 25, against the New York Knicks (6:00 p.m. tip).

Friday, March 23

- All fans attending the game will receive a Phil Chenier emoji sign, presented by NBC Sports Washington.

- Wizards players to wear special Phil Chenier shooting shirts (which will also be available for purchase at the team store).

- Concourse display unveiled at sections 112-113 honoring deceased members of the 1978 team Greg Ballard and Charles Johnson

- Special opening video paying tribute to the 1978 NBA Champion Bullets

- Halftime ceremony to retire Phil Chenier’s #45 jersey, hosted by Steve Buckhantz as we honor Chenier’s 40+ year history with the organization as a player, broadcaster and ambassador. Chenier, a three-time NBA All-Star, will become the fifth player to have his number retired by the organization, joining Wes Unseld (#41), Elvin Hayes (#11), Gus Johnson (#25), and Earl Monroe (#10).

Sunday, March 25

- All fans attending the game will receive a commemorative t-shirt honoring the 1978 team, presented by Chobani.

- Documentary on the 1978 team, produced by Monumental Sports Network, to air on the scoreboard after gates open at 5:00 p.m.

- Wizards players to wear special shooting shirts commemorating the 1978 team (which will also be available for purchase at the team store)

- Special opening video paying tribute to the 1978 NBA Champion Bullets

- Halftime ceremony honoring the 40th anniversary of the 1978 NBA Championship, featuring Phil Chenier, Bob Dandridge, Kevin Grevey, Elvin Hayes, Tom Henderson, Mitch Kupchak, John Lally, Joe Pace, Wes Unseld, Phil Walker, Larry Wright, Bernie Bickerstaff, Bob Ferry, Dick Motta, Martha Hill (representing Charles Johnson), and Donna Ballard (representing Greg Ballard).