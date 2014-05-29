Wizards Cares Celebrates Thanksgiving Season

November 21, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards and their players will celebrate the Thanksgiving season with Wizards Cares events to assist the underserved community in the metropolitan area.

Chris Singleton, along with his L.E.A.G.U.E Foundation, has purchased 200 thanksgiving baskets that he will distribute on Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 am at the Grace Calloway Food Bank at Calvary located at 600 W Street, NE, Washington, D.C.

The Wizards, Mystics and Capitals will host their annual canned food drive in partnership with NBC-4’s Food for Families initiative on Monday, Nov. 25 from 6 am to 6 pm at Verizon Center. In addition to canned goods, financial donations will also be accepted. Otto Porter, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt and Joel Ward will serve as spokespeople for the Food for Families drive this season.

Martell and Courtney Webster will host a pre-thanksgiving luncheon courtesy of the Martell Webster Foundation on Monday, Nov. 25 at 3 pm for the residents of SOME (So Others Might Eat), an interfaith community-based organization. The luncheon will take place at 350 50th Street, SE, Washington, D.C. The special catered meal will be served by the Webster family and staff members of SOME. The foundation serves to cultivate a positive environment and create inspiring experiences for communities in need through academic and athletic learning opportunities, mentorship programs and providing motivational tools to help develop confidence and generate community involvement.

Singleton will join teammates Glen Rice and Kevin Seraphin as well as Capitals players Michael Latta, Steven Oleksy, Nate Schmidt, Alexander Urbom, Tom Wilson and NASCAR driver Kurt Busch for an afternoon cruise with wounded warriors on the Sequoia on Monday, Nov. 25 at 3 pm. The cruise will depart from the marina located at 6th & Maine Avenue, SW.