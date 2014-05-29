Wizards, Capitals, and Mystics Participate in Family-to-Family Initiative

December 11, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Dec. 11 Washington Capitals players Nicklas Backstrom, Eric Fehr, Mike Green, Steve Oleksy and Joel Ward and Wizards Players Trevor Ariza, Trevor Booker, Nene, John Wall and Martell Webster along with Mystics head coach Mike Thibault delivered gifts to four underserved families in Washington, D.C., as part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation’s Family-to-Family program.

2013 is the third year that all three MSE sports teams collaborated on the initiative, which the Wizards created 17 years ago. The program allows the Capitals, Mystics and Wizards to “adopt” families in need. This holiday season 20 families were adopted through the program.

Joined by the Wizard Girls, Wizards mascot G-Wiz, Capitals mascot Slapshot and Red Rockers, the Capitals, Wizards and Mystics players and staff spent the afternoon delivering gifts to families located in northeast and southeast Washington, D.C.

"I love taking part in the Family-to-Family initiative," said Wall. "Being able to bring happiness to those families during the holidays makes the season even more special."

“The Family-to-Family program is a great way to give back to the community, especially during the holiday season,” said Ward. “The families were excited to see us, and we’re fortunate to be able to assist them.”

The teams will continue to spread holiday cheer with the remaining families at the Family-to-Family Holiday Party on Friday, Dec. 13, from 5-7 p.m. on the Wizards practice court at Verizon Center.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation supports the charitable efforts of the professional teams under its umbrella: the Washington Capitals, Mystics and Wizards. MSE Foundation is committed to the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area and focuses on the following five pillars to maximize its impact on the community: education and scholarship, hunger and homelessness, military and veterans’ affairs, pediatric health and fitness and youth basketball and hockey. In 2013 MSE Foundation, along with the Leonsis Foundation, will donate more than $1.5 million to local charities. More than $1 million has been donated to date.

Video: http://www.monumentalnetwork.com/videos/family-to-family-recap

Photos: http://www.monumentalnetwork.com/photos/mse-foundation-family-to-family-...