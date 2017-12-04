Wizards begin trip in Salt Lake City

The Wizards open their five-game road trip on Monday night in Salt Lake City.

Game Info

Vivint Smart Home Arena | 9:00 p.m. | NBCSW+ | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (12-10): G - Frazier, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Jazz (12-11): G - Rubio, G - Mitchell, F - Ingles, F - Jerebko, C - Favors

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out), John Wall (Knee - Out)

Jazz: Rudy Gobert (Knee - Available), Raul Neto (Hamstring - Available), Rodney Hood (Ankle - Out)

Storylines

Wizards Out West

The Wizards will begin their second West Coast road trip of the season on Monday night as they play the first of four games against Western Conference opponents. The Wiz went 2-2 on their West Coast trip at the end of October, with wins in Denver and Sacramento. After tonight, the Wizards will play in Portland tomorrow, then head to Phoenix on Thursday before wrapping the West Coast portion of the trip in L.A. on Saturday. The team will then head to New York to finish the trip with the Brooklyn Nets next Tuesday before returning home.

The Wizards enter tonight's game off one of their more impressive wins of the season, a 109-91 home victory over the Pistons last Friday. Despite trailing at the half, the Wizards used a 17-0 run to open the third quarter to take control of the game, and outscored the Pistons 35-15 in that quarter. They are now 9-1 this season when holding teams under 100 points. Keef Morris finished with a season-high 23 points, while Tomas Satoransky added a career-high 17 points off the bench.

Jazz Winners of Five Straight

The Jazz enter tonight's game as one of the hottest teams in the league, winners of five straight and are now over .500 for the first time in a month. They've averaged just over 115 points per game during this streak, while limiting opponents to 96.0 points per game, a net rating just below 20. What may be more impressive has been that they've done this with their star center, Rudy Gobert, sidelined with a knee injury. Gobert did return to practice on Sunday will make his return tonight after missing the last 11 games. Without Gobert, Derrick Favors has moved to the center spot and has averaged 18.6 points and 9.0 rebounds over this five-game winning streak.

Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell has been one of the top performing rookies in the NBA and is coming off a career-high 41 point performance on Friday night. He leads NBA rookies with 53 made 3-pointers and has gone 19/37 from 3-point range over his last four games.

Satoransky Shining

Wizards' second year guard, Tomas Satoransky, has taken advantage of his opportunity with John Wall sidelined. Over his last four games, Sato has tallied 24 assists and zero turnovers, going 88 straight minutes without a turnover, the second longest streak in the league. He's scored in double digits in back to back games for the first time in his career and has looked more comfortable running the offense. He'll likely see plenty of minutes off the bench again tonight as head coach Scott Brooks looks to ride his hot hand.



Up next, the Wizards head to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers tomorrow night. (10:00 p.m.)