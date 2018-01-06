Wizards begin homestand tonight with Bucks

The Wizards open a five-game homestand tonight with Milwaukee.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 8:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (23-16): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Bucks (20-17): G - Bledsoe, G - Snell, F - Middleton, F - Antetokounmpo, C - Henson

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out), Otto Porter Jr. (Back - TBD)

Bucks: Jabari Parker (Knee - Out), Mirza Teletovic (Pulmonari emboli - Out)

Storylines

Five-Game Homestand Begins Tonight

The Wizards open a five-game homestand tonight at Capital One Arena, their longest homestand of the season. The Wiz have won five straight at home and are now 13-6 playing in their building this season. Last year, the Wizards went unbeaten at home in the month of January, which was apart of their 17-game home win streak. After tonight's game, the Wiz won't play again until Wednesday, which will begin a four games in six nights stretch.

Oddly enough, the homestand begins and ends with the Bucks, as these two teams will meet again in D.C. on January 15th in a 2 p.m. matinee game on MLK Jr. Day. This will likely be the toughest opponent the Wizards face on this homestand and the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the most dynamic player the Wizards have to deal with. He's scored at least 20 points in 26 straight games and after first returns, was the leading vote getter in NBA All-Star voting. The Wiz did a pretty good job on him in their last matchup, holding him to 8/21 shooting in a 99-88 road win in Milwaukee. If Otto Porter Jr. can't go tonight, the Wiz will use a mix of players to try and slow him down tonight.

Both Teams on Back-to-Back

Both the Wizards and the Bucks enter tonight's game having played last night in Central Time and both teams arrived in D.C. early this morning. Last night's Wizards game didn't start until 9:30 p.m. ET, which leads to a quick turnaround to tonight's matchup with Milwaukee. Tonight's game will start at 8:00 p.m., which is an hour later than the normal home start time, but fatigue could play a factor to the high minute players in this one. The Wiz are 4-1 on the second night of a back-to-back, while the Bucks are 4-3.

The Wizards beat the Grizzlies, 102-100 last night in Memphis, which was the second straight game John Wall and Bradley Beal each recorded at least 25 points. Keef Morris tied a career-high with 17 boards and recorded his second straight double-double. The Wiz are 11-1 over the last 2.5 seasons when Morris records a double-double.

The Bucks were blown out by the Raptors last night in Milwaukee, 129-110. It was the second most points allowed in a game this season, only trailing the 131 points they gave up to the Raps in Toronto earlier this week.

Otto's Status TBD

Otto Porter Jr. left last night's game with what head coach Scott Brooks described as back tightness and his status won't be known until later tonight. If he can't go, Kelly Oubre Jr. will likely start in his place.



Up next, the Wizards won't play again until Wednesday when they host the Jazz (7:00 p.m.)