Wizards back in Toronto

The Wizards return to Toronto exactly two weeks after beating the Raptors on their home floor.

Game Info

Air Canada Centre | 3:30 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (9-6): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Raptors (10-5): G - Lowry, G - DeRozan, F - Anunoby, F - Siakam, C - Valanciunas

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Questionable), Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Raptors: Serge Ibaka (Knee - Questionable), Norman Powell (Hip - Doubtful), Delon Wright (Shoulder - Out)

Storylines

Deja Vu?

The Wizards are in Toronto for a Sunday game and John Wall's status is in question. If it feels like we've seen this situation before, it's because this was the scenario the Wizards were in just two weeks ago. Wall ended up missing that game with a shoulder injury, but the Wiz still managed to leave Toronto with a 107-96 victory. Bradley Beal carried the team with 38 points and Otto Porter Jr. chipped in with 19 in a game the Wizards never trailed. Kyle Lowry was ejected in the second quarter of that contest, so both teams played without their All-Star point guards for much of that game. The Raps did get within three in the fourth quarter, but the Wiz answered with a 12-2 run and put the game away. The Raps haven't lost at home since that game, winning three straight at the ACC and have now won three straight overall and five of their last six.

Wall's Knee

While it was a shoulder that was bothering Wall the last time the Wizards were in Toronto, it's a knee that has his status in question entering today's game. He told the media after the game on Friday that his knee had built up some fluid and caused swelling, which bothered him throughout the game. Wall was held scoreless until midway through the fourth quarter and he finished the game with eight points on 3/12 shooting. He said that he would consult with the medical team and figure out the best course of action for his knee moving forward. If he was forced to miss the game, Tim Frazier would likely start again in his place. Frazier had 4p-8a the last time the team was in Toronto, his only other start of the season.

Raptors Getting Hot

The Raptors made a season-low five 3-pointers when they hosted the Wizards two weeks ago, but since that game, they rank second in the NBA with 78 made 3-pointers and third in 3-point shooting (43%). They have made a franchise-best 164 3-pointers through the first 15 games of the season and they have been on a scoring rampage over the last two weeks, putting up at least 119 points in four of their last six games. The Wizards have held five straight opponents under 100 points, making today a good test between two teams with hopes of finishing atop the Eastern Conference. Since they lost at home to the Wizards, the Raps only other loss since then was a game in Boston, where they lost 95-94 to a Celtics team that has won 15 straight.

The Raps too have a few injuries entering today's game, as Serge Ibaka missed Friday's game with a knee injury and has been listed as questionable for today, while Normal Powell has missed the last four games with a hip injury and he's listed as doubtful. If they can't go, look for the Raps to start OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam, two changes from the last time the Wizards were in Toronto.

Up next, the Wizards will play their first back-to-back of the season as they'll head to Milwaukee to play the Bucks on Monday night. (8:00 p.m.)