Wizards back at home to host Hornets

The Wizards return to D.C. and will play their first home game in over two weeks tonight against the Hornets.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (34-24): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Hornets (25-33): G - Walker, G – Batum, F - Kidd-Gilchrist, F - Williams, C - Howard

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Hornets: None

Storylines

Wizards Off a Key Win

The Wizards are coming off one of their most impressive wins of the season as they downed the Cavs, 110-103 last night in Cleveland. In the first game after the week-long All-Star break, the Wiz picked up right where they left off, sharing the ball to the tune of 29 assists, winning their eighth game over their last 10. Four different players had at least 15 points, led by Bradley Beal's 18 to go along with his team-high nine assists. The Wiz trailed by as many as 12 in the first half, but rallied to take a halftime lead and then held off a late surge from the Cavs to secure the road win.

Back at Home

The Wizards have played some of their best basketball over the last month, but the home fans haven't seen a win in over three weeks and they haven't even seen the team play in over two weeks. With two road games before the break and one last night, the Wiz will finally get to play a game again at Capital One Arena tonight, a place they have gone 17-10 this season. The Wiz will play six of their next seven games at home, but after tonight the next five will be against playoff teams, including the two number one seeds, the Warriors and Raptors next week. After tonight, the Wizards next 12 games will all be against teams currently in the playoffs, but the Wiz have shown an ability to beat the top teams, as they are one of only two teams in the league (Warriors) to have beaten the Rockets, Celtics, Raptors and Cavs this season.

Hornets Get Offensive Against Wiz

The Hornets have beaten the Wizards twice this year and have averaged 131 points in those two games. In their last meeting, the Hornets set a franchise record with 77 first-half points and routed the Wizards, 133-109. The 133 points scored was the most they've ever scored against Washington and tied for their highest point total of the season. They made 15 3-pointers in the game and had seven players finish in double figures. The Wiz have beaten the Hornets in five straight home games and will look to extend their current three-game win streak tonight in D.C.

Up next, the Wizards will welcome back the Sixers to Capital One Arena this Sunday (8:00 p.m.).