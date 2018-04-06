Wizards back at home for Friday night game with Hawks

The Wizards return home to host the Atlanta Hawks.

Wizards (42-37): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Hawks (22-57): G - Taylor, G – Lee, F - Prince, F - Collins, C - Dedmon

Wizards: None

Hawks: TBD

Playoff Picture

With just three games left, the playoff scenarios are starting to shrink, although the Wizards won't likely know their official opponent until either the last day or second to last day of the regular season.

After last night's loss in Cleveland, the Wizards fell to a game back of Miami for the six seed, but because the Bucks also lost, they remain as the seven seed because they hold the tiebreaker over Milwaukee. If the Wizards finish the season as the seven seed, they'll open the playoffs in the same place they ended last year; Boston. They could still move up to six, although that's looking more unlikely now because Miami also holds the tiebreaker, and they could still slip back to eight if the Bucks finish with a better record in these final three games.

The Wizards will host the Hawks tonight and then play the Celtics and Magic next week. The Bucks play in New York on Saturday and then host the Magic on Monday before wrapping up their regular season in Philly on Wednesday. The Heat play in New York tonight before finishing their season with home games against the Thunder and Raptors.

Wall's Status

The Wizards have not officially ruled out John Wall for tonight's game, although Scott Brooks said after last night's game that he would probably hold Wall out on the second game of a back-to-back. Wall said he wanted to play in this one, but the decision will likely be made by the medical staff as they look to make sure Wall is as close to 100 percent for the playoffs.

Hawks in Rebuilding Mode

The Hawks will use a number of players tonight that the average NBA fan probably doesn't know much about, but sometimes those are the games that can cause problems for playoff teams as they overlook these kind of games. The Wizards will be on the second end of a back-to-back and are coming off a long road trip, a combination that doesn't always end pretty for the home team. The Hawks have lost seven of eight and sit in last place in the East and have the third worst record in the league, which at this time of year equates to better odds of landing a top three pick in this year's draft. While the Hawks organization may be looking ahead to the draft, the young players who will play tonight will be trying to prove they belong in the league and the Wizards will have to be ready for the challenge.

Up next, the Wizards host the Celtics next Tuesday in D.C. (8:00 p.m.).