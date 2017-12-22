Wizards back in Brooklyn

The Wizards return to Brooklyn after playing their last road game at Barclays Center on December 12th.

Barclays Center | 7:30 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Wizards (17-14): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Oubre Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Nets (11-19): G - Dinwiddie, G - Crabbe, F - Hollis-Jefferson, F - Carroll, C - Zeller

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out), Otto Porter Jr. (Thigh - Questionable)

Nets: Jeremy Lin (Knee - Out), D'Angelo Russell (Knee - Out)

Otto's Status

Otto Porter Jr. will be questionable again tonight after he's missed the team's last two games with a thigh contusion. He originally suffered the injury last Friday early in the game against the Clippers. He did not practice on Wednesday, but he did make the trip with the team to New York so there's a chance he could go tonight. The Wiz have a game tomorrow night back in D.C. and the team may elect to play him in just one of the two games rather than play the back-to-back. Kelly Oubre Jr. has started in Porter's place and would likely do so again tonight if Porter can't go.

Wiz Have Wall This Time

When these two teams met 10 days ago, the Nets ended the Wizards' seven-game winning streak against Brooklyn with a 103-98 win at the Barclays Center. It was a frustrating loss for the Wizards, which included the five second violation inbounding the ball in the closing seconds, which sealed the team's fate. But, that was the final game of the Wizards' five-game road trip, and they played it without John Wall, who has since returned and has helped the Wizards to a 3-1 record since his return. The Wiz are coming off off an impressive win over New Orleans on Tuesday and have had two days of rest in between games, so they should be able to take care of business tonight and get revenge on this Brooklyn team.

Nets Look to End Four Game Slide

The Nets haven't won a game since they beat the Wiz 10 days ago, having lost four straight with three of those four at home. The Nets are 6-10 this season at home and tonight will be their last home game of 2017, as they play their next five on the road.

In their win over the Wizards last week, they had seven players score in double figures, led by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's 16 points. That's a pretty common theme for this Nets team as they don't have any one player who will dominate the scoring, but they rely on a collective effort from their group. They recently acquired Jahlil Okafor and Nik Stauskas from the Sixers, and while both have been slowly integrated into the offense, the Wiz will have to be ready for Stauskas' shooting, as just last Friday he went for 22 points on 5/7 shooting from the perimeter.



Up next, the Wizards return home to host the Magic tomorrow night. (7:00 p.m.)