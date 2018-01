WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have assigned forward Chris McCullough to the Wisconsin Herd of the G-League and have waived forward Mike Young.

McCullough has averaged 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 12 games for the Wizards this season. Young was signed to a two-way contract on by the Wizards on July 5 and split time in the G-League between Delaware and Northern Arizona.