Wizards Announce Wale as Creative Liaison

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Wizards announced today that D.C. native and die-hard Wizards fan Wale will be the team's creative liaison for the upcoming season. Wale will be part of numerous initiatives, beginning with the team's home opener on Saturday, Nov. 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Wale's songs Ambition and The Work will be included in the team's opening video throughout the season, and he will perform live on opening night as part of player pregame introductions. He will also partner with the Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to participate and promote a charitable project in partnership with the Wizards.

"I'm excited to start building as the creative liaison for the Washington Wizards," said Wale. "As a D.C. native and lifelong Wizards fan, this is truly an exciting and organic relationship for me. We've got some exciting projects up our sleeve that will roll out throughout the season so be on the lookout."

Throughout the season the Wizards and Wale will collaborate on designs for team merchandise as well as social media promotions and content for Monumental Network. Wale currently has 3.9 million followers on Twitter and 1.5 million followers on Instagram. Born in Washington, D.C., Wale attended Quince Orchard High School in Gaithersburg, Md.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Wale," said Joe Dupriest, Monumental Sports & Entertainment senior vice president, chief marketing officer. "His creativity and vision will help enhance our in-game experience, and his commitment to the Washington, D.C., community is a perfect blend with our charitable pillars. This is truly a win-win relationship."

In addition to Wale’s participation in the home opener, Freedom High School’s marching band will perform at the F Street entrance, and fans will be able to take pictures with members of the Bullets & Wizards Alumni Association and the Wizard Girls. The concourse will feature numerous interactive games and activities, such as face painters, balloon artists, stilt walkers, a photo booth and much more. The first 18,000 fans in attendance will receive a magnet schedule courtesy of Monumental Network.

Wale will be available to the media on opening night. For more information, please contact Ketsia Colimon at kcolimon@monumentalsports.com

Season tickets, partial plans and group tickets are currently available by calling the Wizards sales office at 202-661-5050 or by visiting www.washingtonwizards.com. For individual game tickets, please call Ticketmaster at 202-397-SEAT or visit www.ticketmaster.com.