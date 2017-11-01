Wizards Announce Friday Night Concert Series Powered by Audio Great Monster Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards and Monster Products, the iconic headphone and Bluetooth speaker company, present “Wizards Friday Night Concert SeriesPowered by Monster” concert series following three games during the 2017-18 season. The popular concert series returns this year following a successful run last season where over 50,000 were in attendance for Wizards games that featured post-game performances by Bell Biv Devoe, Johnny Gill, Marvin Sapp and others.

Head Monster Noel Lee commented, “One of the Monster mantras we live by is “Because the Music Matters” and we have spent the last 38 years creating products that bring the best possible music experience to our customers. There is no replacement for a LIVE music experience and we’re delighted to bring that to Washington Wizards fans.”

This year’s lineup will feature:

Dec. 1 vs. Detroit Pistons: High energy local bands Experience Unlimited, Junkyard and DJ Kool will tip off the series for Go-Go Night.

Jan. 12 vs. Orlando Magic: Hip Hop Night will see legends Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, Kool Moe Dee and DJ Quick Silva get the Capital One Arena crowd on their feet.

Mar. 2 vs. Toronto Raptors: R&B Night will close out the concert series with Carl Thomas, 112, local artist Alex Jay and the legendary DJ Biz Markie.

Fans can attend the postgame concerts free of chargewith the purchase of a game ticket for that night’s Wizards game. For ticket information call 202-661-5050 or visit www.washingtonwizards.com/concertseries.

Media interested in covering any of the postgame concerts need to RSVP at credentials@Monumentalsports.com.

