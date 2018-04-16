Wizards Announce #DCFamily Playoff Activities

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will host several activities as they invite their fans to join in the excitement of the postseason as they face the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the 2018 Playoffs presented by WGL.

Fans are also able to guarantee their seats for every 2018 home playoff game at a substantial savings from gate prices with no upfront payments by purchasing a Wizards DC 12 Club Full Season Membership for the 2018-19 season. For more information, they can visit DC12Club.com, or call the Wizards sales office at 202.661.5050.

CITY EDITION UNIFORMS

Washington will wear the white City Edition “District of Columbia” jerseys for all home games throughout the postseason and the navy blue Statement uniforms for road games. City Edition jerseys are available for purchase, while supplies, exclusively at the Team Store during the postseason.

WIZARDS CARE PEP RALLY

Ahead of the first home playoff game, the Wizards will host a Wizards Care playoff pep rally at Dunbar High School on Thursday, April 19, from 4:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. The event will feature a basketball clinic, poster making, giveaways and appearances by G-Wiz and the Wizard Girls.

PROMOTIONAL GIVEAWAYS

All fans attending Game 3 on Friday, April 20, will receive a Wizards “Rep The District” t-shirt courtesy of CustomInk. Fans attending Game 4 on Sunday, April 22, will have a “DC Family” rally towel presented by WGL. Select members of the Washington Wizards Cradle Club will compete in a halftime race on Sunday, April 22. To become a member, head to WashingtonWizards.com/cradleclub.

TICKET OPPORTUNITIES

There will be a limited number of Student Rush tickets presented by Chick-Fil-A, available for purchase. Several Wizards personalities including the Wizard Girls will be visiting local college campuses with giveaways, Student Rush information and more. Sign up for the Student Rush by visiting washingtonwizards.com/student-rush-sign-up.

VIEWING PARTIES

Washington will host viewing parties throughout the postseason. Viewing parties will be hosted at the newly opened Yardhouse located in the Chinatown neighborhood and will feature appearances by Wizards personalities including G-Wiz and the Wizard Girls. Visit WashingtonWizards.com/playoffs for viewing parties updates.

Wizards mascot G-Wiz and the Wizard Girls will visit more than 50 bars throughout the Washington, D.C., area in coordination with Anheuser-Busch to deliver Wizards décor, flags and additional items in celebration of the Wizards playoff run.

CONTESTS

Wizards fans seen wearing Wizards merchandise throughout the District and during the first round may be randomly awarded prizes and tickets to upcoming games via Wizards personalities. Follow @Washwizards throughout the first round for more details.

DC 12 CLUB

There has never been a better time to become a DC 12 Club member! Join us at Capital One Arena on Friday, April 20, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. for our Open House. Purchase your 2018-19 DC 12 Club Memberships during this event to take advantage of special buyer incentives and exclusive DC 12 Club member benefits, including access to tickets for the 2018 NBA Playoffs!

CAPITAL ONE EXCLUSIVES

Capital One cardholders attending the playoff home opener are encouraged to utilize the exclusive Capital One Cardholder Entrance on 6th Street for VIP treatment with early entry, a chance for special giveaways and more. Visit the Capital One Arena Cardholder Benefits section at CapitalOneArena.com to learn more about exclusive cardholder perks.

EXTENDED COVERAGE

Throughout the postseason, visit Playoff Central and Inside the Series for the latest Wizards playoff information. Get the latest news and video from team practices, pregame shows, interviews, live postgame news conferences, expert analysis and the latest viewing party locations, contests and more. Fans are also encouraged to follow along on social media through the hashtag #DCFamily and participate in Wizards Pick’Em through the Wizards app for a chance to win prizes and more. The Wizards Podcast “Off the Bench” will also feature complete playoff coverage!

BROADCAST COVERAGE

All first round games will be televised locally on NBC Sports Washington unless broadcast on ABC. All Wizards playoff games will be broadcast locally on WFED 1500 AM, the NBA and Wizards Apps, Sirius XM and TuneIn Premium.

Monumental Sports Network will be extending its award-nominated series “Wiz Got Next” into the playoffs, with original episodes every game day. Anchored by host Dan Nolan, and powered by Monster Products, Wiz Got Next is a fun, fast-paced rundown featuring all of the analysis fans need to get ready for the next game. Monumental Sports Network will also connect fans directly to the team through daily post-practice and post-game insights from players and coaches. All Wizards programming on Monumental Sports Network is available through the Network’s apps on iPhone, Android devices, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Chromecast, Windows and Xbox, as well as directly through MonumentalSportsNetwork.com and Monumental Sports Network’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for the Wizards First Round of playoff games, presented by WGL, are currently on sale by calling 1-800-745-3000, at www.WashingtonWizards.com and at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Capital One Arena box office.

Wizards fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team at www.WashingtonWizards.com or NBATickets.com. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel listed above and through the NBATickets.com Resale Marketplace. The NBATickets.com Resale Marketplace is the only authorized secondary ticket reseller of the Wizards, and all tickets purchased on the NBATickets.com Resale Marketplace are authenticated and verified by Ticketmaster.

PLAYOFF SCHEDULE