Wizards Announce 2018 First Round Playoff Schedule

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The schedule for the Washington Wizards’ 2018 first round playoff series, presented by WGL, was announced by the NBA earlier tonight. The Wizards, who finished 43-39 to earn the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, return to the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five seasons. They will face the first-seeded Toronto Raptors in the first round, with Game One taking place on Saturday, April 14, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time in Toronto. The Wizards’ first two home playoff games will take place on Friday, April 20, at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, April 22, at 6:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Washington split the 2017-18 regular season series 2-2 against Toronto, with each team winning one game at home and one on the road. The two teams faced each other in the first round of the 2015 playoffs, with the Wizards winning the series 4-0.



Game 1 -- Sat, April 14 -- Washington at Toronto -- 5:30 PM -- NBCSW/ESPN

Game 2 -- Tue, April 17 -- Washington at Toronto -- 7:00 PM -- NBCSW/NBA TV

Game 3 -- Fri, April 20 -- Toronto at Washington -- 8:00 PM -- NBCSW/ESPN2

Game 4 -- Sun, April 22 -- Toronto at Washington -- 6:00 PM -- NBCSW/TNT

Game 5* -- Wed, April 25 -- Washington at Toronto -- TBD -- NBCSW/TBD

Game 6* -- Fri, April 27 -- Toronto at Washington -- TBD -- NBCSW/TBD

Game 7* -- Sun, April 29 -- Washington at Toronto -- TBD -- TBD

*If necessary

All first round games will be televised locally on NBC Sports Washington unless broadcast on ABC. All Wizards playoff games will be broadcast locally on WFED 1500 AM, the NBA and Wizards Apps, Sirius XM and TuneIn Premium.

Single game tickets for all of the Washington Wizards’ first round home playoff games are currently on sale and are available at 1-800-745-3000, on WashingtonWizards.com and at all local Ticketmaster outlets, including the Capital One box office.