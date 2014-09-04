Wizards Announce 2014-15 Broadcast Schedule

WASHINGTON, DC - The Washington Wizards announced their television and radio broadcast schedules for the upcoming 2014-15 season today.

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic's live television coverage will include 81 regular-season games and four preseason games, as well as comprehensive pre- and post-game shows while All News 99.1 WNEW will become the new radio home of Washington Wizards regular and postseason games during the 2014 – 15 NBA season.

Comcast SportsNet's live coverage of the 2014-15 Wizards will begin with their preseason opener at Chicago on Oct. 6 (8 p.m.) The network’s four-game exhibition schedule will conclude with the second annual Baltimore Classic against New Orleans on Oct. 20 (7 p.m.). Comcast SportsNet's regular-season schedule will start with the Wizards' season opener Oct. 29 at Miami (7:30 p.m.) and will include 74 games on Comcast SportsNet and 11 games on Comcast SportsNet Plus. Comcast SportsNet's live-game coverage will again be led by four-time Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Steve Buckhantz and longtime analyst Phil Chenier, who are entering their 18th season together. Chris Miller will return as the courtside reporter and Wizards Insider J. Michael will again contribute to game coverage.

All News 99.1 WNEW will air all regular season and postseason Wizards games starting with the season opener on Oct. 29 against the Miami Heat. The station will also air the team’s preseason games on Oct. 6, 8, 10, 17, 20 and 22 (the Wizards' remaining games on Oct. 12 and 15, as well as all regular season and postseason games, can be found on www.washingtonwizards.com and the Wizards Mobile App). Veteran D.C. area play-by-play broadcaster Dave Johnson returns for his 18th season calling Wizards games, and is joined for the eighth year by analyst Glenn Consor. For the past five seasons, Wizards radio broadcasts were heard on CBS Radio's all-sports formatted 106.7 The Fan WJFK-FM, which will continue to be the radio home of the Washington Capitals. WNEW's 99.1 FM dual market signal reaches more than 5 million people from Baltimore to Northern Virginia, more than any other radio station in either market. Wizards games will also be broadcast on WFED 1500 AM.

The Wizards' 2014-15 schedule features 15 nationally-televised games, including nine games on ESPN, five games on NBATV and one game on TNT.

