Wizards and Spurs at it again

The Wizards host the Spurs tonight in D.C.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (40-33): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Spurs (43-31): G - Murray, G – Mills, F - Green, F - Anderson, C - Aldridge

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Spurs: Kawhi Leonard (Quad - Out)

Storylines

Wizards Try and End Skid

The Wizards have dropped three straight including two in a row at home and will look to get back on track against a Spurs team that just had its six-game win streak snapped in Milwaukee on Sunday.

After consecutive home losses over the weekend, the Wizards now have more home losses than any other playoff team (17), which comes a year after the team went 30-11 at home last season. The Wiz have four more home games left in the regular season and now sit three games back of the Sixers for the four seed, which would give them home court in the first round.

The Wiz have averaged just over 95 points per game over this three game slide, a drastic drop from the 107 points per game they average this season.

Two Teams Battling for Playoff Position

Both teams enter tonight's game as the sixth seed in their conference, but the Wizards have dropped to 2.5 games behind the fifth seeded Pacers, while the Spurs are tied with the Pelicans and just a half game behind the Thunder for home court in the first round. San Antonio has a three game lead over the Nuggets for a playoff spot, while the Wizards have a 6.5 game lead over Detroit, who are currently in ninth in the East and who play the Wizards on Thursday.

The Wizards have little room for error if they want any shot at contending for a top four spot in the East and they'll have to take care of business at home after dropping two winnable games over the weekend.

Last Time vs. San Antonio

These two teams met just seven days ago in San Antonio where the Spurs defeated the Wizards, 98-90 at the AT&T Center. It was the Wizards 18th straight loss in San Antonio. The Spurs have swept the season series in nine of the last 11 years, but the Wiz have won two of their last three over the Spurs at home.

The Wizards struggled offensively in their last game with the Spurs, shooting just 42% from the floor and were held to just 90 points, their lowest total since scoring 75 in Dallas two months ago. The Spurs were led by LaMarcus Aldridge, who finished with 27 points and nine boards. He's scored 30+ points in four of his last five games and has averaged 27.5 points per game in the month of March.

Up next, the Wizards go back on the road to take on the Pistons in Detroit (7:00 p.m.).