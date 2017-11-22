Wizards and Hornets meet in the Queen City

The Wizards wrap up their road trip tonight in Charlotte with a divisional matchup against the Hornets.

Game Info

Spectrum Center | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW+ | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (10-7): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Hornets (7-9): G - Walker, G - Batum, F - Kidd-Gilchrist, F - Williams, C - Howard

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Hornets: Julyan Stone (Hamstring - Out)

Storylines

Road Trip Ends in Charlotte

The Wizards wrap up their three-game road trip tonight in Charlotte with the first of four games this season against the Hornets. The Wiz went 3-1 last year against Charlotte, splitting the two games in the Queen City. The Wizards have gone 7-3 against the Hornets over their last 10 games.

Earlier this week, the Wiz split their back-to-back set with the Raptors and Bucks, losing the front end in Toronto on Sunday and then beating the Bucks on Monday night in Milwaukee. John Wall missed Sunday's game in Toronto with a sore left knee, but returned to action in Milwaukee and played 31 minutes in Monday night's win. Wall scored 15 points and dished out six assists in his return.

The Wizards are 5-3 away from home this season.

Beal Heating Up

Bradley Beal has scored 20+ points in four straight games and is 12/26 from 3-point range over the team's last three games. With his first 3-pointer on Monday night, he became the youngest player in NBA history to record 700 made 3-pointers. Beal is now averaging a career-best 24.2 points per game and is third in the NBA in points per game in November (26.7). Even with his recent stretch, Beal's 3-point shooting has been down through the first month of the year (37%), but his scoring numbers have still gone up thanks to his ability to get to the line. He now ranks eighth in the East in free-throw attempts per game (5.8), over a full free throw more per game than last season (4.4).

Hornets Coming off Consecutive Wins

The Hornets enter tonight's game on the heels of two blowout home victories over the Clippers and Timberwolves. This recent stretch of wins ended a six-game losing streak, with five of those six losses coming on the road. In Monday's win over Minnesota, Dwight Howard, who the Hornets acquired this offseason, turned back the clock with a 25 point - 20 rebound effort, his first 20 point, 20 rebound game in Charlotte. He's averaged 14.6 points and 12.9 rebounds per game through the first month of the season and has recorded 36 boards in the team's last two wins.

The Hornets leading scorer, Kemba Walker, has been shooting the ball well of late, going 13/22 from 3-point range over the team's last three games. He also scored a season-high 47 points in a loss in Chicago last week and has averaged just under 23 points per game this season.

Nicolas Batum also just returned last week from an injury and gives the Hornets another dynamic wing player who can play at a high level on both sides of the floor.

The Hornets are 6-2 at home this season and rank second in the NBA in fewest turnovers.



Up next, the Wizards will return home to host the Blazers on Saturday night before hitting the road for another back-to-back. (7:00 p.m.)