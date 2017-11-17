Wizards and Heat, Part II

The Wizards return to D.C. for the home portion of their home-and-home set with the Heat.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM | Buy Tickets

Probable Starters

Wizards (9-5): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Heat (6-8): G - Dragic, G - Waiters, F - Richardson, F - Winslow, C - Whiteside

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out)

Heat: Rodney McGruder (Leg - Out), Okaro White (Foot - Out)

Storylines

Wizards Look to Sweep Home-and-Home

After beating the Heat, 102-93, in Miami on Wednesday, the Wizards return to D.C. and will look to sweep this home-and-home series and pick up their fifth straight victory tonight at Capital One Arena.

Wednesday's win ended a five-game losing streak against the Heat and was an impressive road win for a Wizards team that was swept in the four-game season series a year ago. The Wiz jumped out to a quick start and led for nearly the entire first half, but then were outscored 25-10 in the third quarter and fell down by as many as seven in the fourth quarter. They then used a 15-3 run late in the fourth to stage a comeback and picked up their first win in Miami since December of 2015. John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 53 points in the win.

Keeping it Under 100

The Wizards have now won four straight and five of their last six, while keeping their opponent under 100 points in all five wins. They didn't have a streak holding teams under 100 of more than two all of last year, and with how this season began, this has been an encouraging sign for the defense. The team certainly looks like they have turned a corner on the defensive end, after they ranked near the bottom of the league in that category through the first 10 games of the season. If they can keep the Heat under 100 again tonight, it would be their first five-game under 100 streak since the end of the 2014-15 season.

Heat Winless Against Winning Teams

The Heat enter tonight with a 6-8 record, with all six of their wins coming against teams with losing records and all eight of their losses coming against teams with a winning record. They've struggled with consistency, as seen in Wednesday night's game, as they got off to a slow start, then dominated the third quarter, but let a seven-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter. It's a smaller sample size, but no team had a bigger turnaround last season, as the Heat went 11-30 in the first half, and then nearly made the playoffs, going 30-11 in the second half. Their team this year is probably somewhere in between those two drastic halves from a year ago, but the Wizards will hope to continue Miami's trend of losing to winning teams by picking up their fifth straight win tonight.

Up next, the Wizards head north of the border for the second time in two weeks as they play the Raptors in Toronto. (3:30 p.m.)