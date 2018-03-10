Wizards and Heat clash again

The Wizards battle the Heat for the second time this week.

Game Info

AmericanAirlines Arena | 7:30 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (38-28): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Heat (35-31): G - Dragic, G – Johnson, F - Richardson, F - Johnson, C - Whiteside

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Heat: Dion Waiters (Ankle - Out)

Storylines

Wizards Go for Season Series

Tonight will be the fourth and final meeting of the season between the Wizards and Heat, with Washington holding a 2-1 edge on the year. The Wizards begin the night three games ahead of the Heat and with a win could claim the tiebreaker and move four games clear of Miami with just 15 games left.

After getting swept by Miami last year, the Wizards beat the Heat once in Miami back in November and then beat them again on Tuesday night in overtime at home. They haven't won two games in Miami in the same season since the 2007-08 season, something they'll attempt tonight playing on the second night of a back-to-back. However, due to the blowout win in New Orleans last night, no player played more than 33 minutes, and Bradley Beal was held under 30 minutes for the first time in about two months.

The Wizards have won five straight road games and eight of their last nine away from home, giving them a 19-14 road record, which is the third best road record in the conference.

Heat Bench

Miami's bench has been hot over the last week, averaging 52 points per game and they've been a +49.8, while going 3-1 with the only loss coming in overtime against the Wizards. With a future Hall-of-Famer like Dwyane Wade part of the bench unit, it gives Miami plenty of scoring options when they go to the reserves, as the Wizards saw on Tuesday when Wade finished with 22 points. The Heat have scored over 100 points in a season-high 10 straight games and they are 21-6 this season when holding opponents under 100. They enter tonight having won three straight at home and they'll play 10 home games in the month of March.

State of the East

The Wizards enter tonight just a half game behind the Cleveland Cavaliers for the three seed in the East and remain tied with the Indiana Pacers at 38-28. The Wizards, Pacers, and Cavs all have 38 wins with just one month left in the season, while the 76ers, Heat and Bucks enter tonight all with 35 wins, though the 76ers have played two less games and sit in the six seed.

Up next, the Wizards return home to host the Timberwolves on Tuesday night. (7:00 p.m.).