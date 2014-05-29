Wizards Acquire Gortat From Suns

October 25, 2013

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld announced today that the team has acquired center Marcin Gortat along with guards Shannon Brown, Malcolm Lee and Kendall Marshall in exchange for center Emeka Okafor and a 2014 protected first round draft pick.

“We have solidified our frontcourt by adding a player who has established himself as a very consistent and productive inside presence over the last three seasons,” said Grunfeld. “Marcin’s ability to rebound, defend and score will allow us to continue where we left off last season and pushes us further toward our goal of becoming a playoff team.”

Gortat (6-11, 240) holds career averages of 8.6 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting .547 from the field in 357 career games (144 starts) in six seasons. A native of Lodz, Poland, Gortat enjoyed his best season as a pro in 2011-12, when he averaged 15.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks while starting in all 66 games for the Suns (he joined Dwight Howard and Andrew Bynum as the only players that season to post at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and 1.5 blocks). In his last three seasons with Orlando and Phoenix, Gortat has averaged 12.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting .546 from the field. Last season, he averaged 11.1 points and a team-leading 8.5 rebounds while shooting .521 from the field in 61 games for the Suns.

Brown (6-4, 210) has averaged 8.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 374 career games with Cleveland, Chicago, L.A. Lakers, Charlotte and Phoenix. Marshall (6-4, 195) averaged 3.0 points and 3.0 assists during his rookie season with Phoenix last year. Lee (6-5, 200) has averaged 4.9 points and 2.4 rebounds in 35 career games with Minnesota before being traded to Phoenix last summer.

Okafor averaged 9.7 points and 8.8 rebounds in 79 games (77 starts) in his only season with the Wizards. The nine-year pro was originally acquired by the team along with Trevor Ariza in exchange for Rashard Lewis and a 2012 second round pick on June 20, 2012.