Wizard Girls Final Auditions Open to Public

WHO: Wizard Girls

WHAT: Final Auditions Showcase

WHEN: Monday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

WHERE: Howard Theater, 620 T St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20001

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Wizard Girls will host their Final Auditions Showcase on Monday, July 29. The event, presented by Ciroc, will provide fans with the chance to see the thirty Wizard Girls finalists compete for a spot on the team that will perform at Wizards games and events during the 2013-14 season. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite finalists as part of the text to vote promotion and the final team will be announced at the conclusion of the event. Online voting will begin on Sunday, July 21.

Food and drink specials as well as raffle prizes will be among the many activities available during the Showcase. Fans in attendance will have the opportunity to meet the 2013-14 Wizard Girls squad after the team has been announced. Tickets are $10 in advance and will be $15 the night of. For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.wizardgirls.com.

Media interested in covering the Finals Auditions Showcase need to RSVP at credentials@monumentalsports.com by noon on Monday, July 29.

