Will Clyburn Profile

Will Clyburn - Forward - 6'7 - 210 lbs
Iowa St. - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
31.5 14.9 6.8 2.1 0.9 0.4 2.6 .443 .308 .768