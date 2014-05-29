Washington Wizards 2013 NBA Summer League Schedule Announced

June 19, 2013

WASHINGTON, DC – The National Basketball Association released today the schedule for the 2013 NBA Summer League. The Wizards will play in three preliminary round games from July 13-16 before being seeded in a tournament running through the Championship Game on July 22. Washington will play its first game on Saturday, July 13 vs. Golden State at 4:00 p.m. EST. Their next two games are scheduled for Sunday, July 14 vs. New York at 4:00 p.m. EST and Tuesday, July 16 vs. Denver at 10:00 p.m. EST. All three of the Wizards preliminary games will take place at the COX Pavilion.

The 61-game NBA Summer League schedule will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center and the COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada Las Vegas and will feature 21 NBA teams as well as a team of NBA D-League Select players competing for the inaugural NBA Summer League title. Each team is guaranteed to play at least five games.

Tickets for the NBA Summer League 2013 are on sale now. Fans will be able to purchase tickets by calling 702-739-FANS, through UNLVtickets.com or by visiting any UNLV ticket outlet.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS 2013 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

Saturday, July 13 - Golden State Warriors - 4:00 ET - COX Pavilion

Sunday, July 14 - New York Knicks - 4:00 ET - COX Pavilion

Tuesday, July 16 - Denver Nuggets -10:00 ET - COX Pavilion