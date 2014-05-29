Wall Named to Eastern Conference All-Star Team

January 30, 2014

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The NBA announced today that Wizards guard John Wall has been named to the 2014 NBA All-Star team, and will represent Washington during the 2014 NBA All-Star Weekend in New Orleans, Louisiana. This marks the first career All-Star appearance for Wall and the first appearance by a Wizards player since Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison were selected in 2008, also in New Orleans.

In his fourth year from Kentucky, the 2010 number one overall draft pick is averaging career highs in points (19.8), assists (8.5) and steals (1.9), while pulling down 4.4 rebounds in 37 minutes per game. Wall is shooting career highs in three-point field goal percentage at .325 and free-throw percentage at .841 while leading all Eastern Conference players in assists per game and leading all Eastern Conference point guards in double-doubles with 16.

"I am very proud to represent the Wizards franchise and the city of Washington as an All-Star and to share this honor with the fans who have supported me and stuck by me since I arrived here,” said Wall. “I also consider this as a recognition for my teammates and coaches who have worked extremely hard to improve our team and pushed me to become a better player."

Wall earned Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors from November 18-24 after leading the Wizards to a 3-1 record while averaging 24.3 points, 8.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals. He shot .500 from the field, .880 from the free-throw line and .500 from three-point range in wins over Minnesota, Cleveland and New York. The following week, Wall became the first player in franchise history to have a game with a least 26 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and five steals when he did it vs. Atlanta on November 30. He also is the first Wizards player in franchise history to average at least 20 points, nine assists, four rebounds and two steals through the first 28 games of the season. Wall is the only player in the NBA this season to have a game with 16 assists and only one turnover. He tallied a season-high 37 points at Toronto on November 22, scored 20+ points in eight straight games and tallied 30+ points in three straight games (November 22-26).

Wall is the 28th player in franchise history to make the All-Star team.