Wall could return with Wizards back at home

The Wizards return home after 10 days on the road and John Wall could be back in the lineup.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (14-13): G - Frazier, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Grizzlies (8-19): G - Evans, G - Harrison, F - Brooks, F - Green, C - Gasol

Wizards: Sheldon Mac (Achilles - Out), John Wall (Knee - Questionable), Ian Mahinmi (Knee - Questionable)

Grizzlies: Mike Conley (Achilles - Out), Brandon Wright (Groin - Out), Wayne Seldon (Quad - Out)

Storylines

John Wall's Return?

If he doesn't experience any setbacks before the 7:00 p.m. tip, John Wall, who missed the team's last nine games after getting PRP treatment on his left knee, could be back in the lineup tonight. He took part in two full practices on the road and all signs are pointing towards the four-time All-Star returning to action tonight. The team will likely make the official announcement about 90 minutes prior to tip when head coach Scott Brooks addresses the media. Wall has averaged 20.3 points and 9.2 assists this season.

Tim Frazier started the nine games Wall missed, but the reserve minutes behind Wall could now be split between both Frazier and Tomas Satoransky, who found his way into the rotation with Wall out.

The Wizards went 4-5 during the two week stretch with Wall out of the lineup.

Ian Mahinmi (knee) was also out of the lineup last night with a knee injury. He's listed as day-to-day.

Wizards Back at Home

If it feels like it's been a while since the Wizards last played a home game, that would be because it's been 12 days since Washington played a game on their court, a 109-91 clobbering of the Pistons back on December 1st. The Wizards went 2-3 on their latest five-game road trip, with wins over Portland and Phoenix and losses in Utah, L.A. and Brooklyn. Tonight's game will be the first of a four-game homestand that will also feature games against the Clippers, Cavs, and Pelicans. The Wiz are 6-5 at home this season and the 11 home games are tied for the second fewest of any Eastern Conference team.

Grizzlies Struggling

The Grizzlies enter tonight's game having lost 15 of their last 16, which puts them in 14th place in the West at 8-19. They started the year hot, winning five of their first six, but injuries derailed their season as they now look to try and get back on track. They made a coaching change last month, with J.B. Bickerstaff taking over as interim head coach.

They may still be without their starting point guard Mike Conley, but Tyreke Evans, who can play either guard spot, has been playing at a high level this year, averaging about 18 points, five boards and four assists per game. The Grizz also have one of the game's top centers in Marc Gasol, who has averaged 19 points per game in his 10th season in the league. Memphis is coming off their largest margin of defeat of the season in a home loss to Miami on Monday, but before that game they had been playing teams tough, taking Oklahoma City to overtime and nearly upsetting the Cavs over the last week and a half.



Up next, the Wizards host the Clippers on Friday night in a rematch of last weekend's game in L.A. (7.00 p.m.)