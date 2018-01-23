Wall and Beal named to NBA All-Star Game

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The NBA announced today that Wizards guards John Wall and Bradley Beal have been selected to participate in the 2018 NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles. This marks the first time the Wizards have had two players in the All-Star Game since 2008 (Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison). It will be Wall’s fifth consecutive All-Star appearance and the first All-Star nod for Beal.

“I’m thrilled to compete in the All-Star game for the fifth year in a row,” said Wall. “Being able to represent the Wizards organization and Washington, D.C., during the weekend is an honor that I do not take for granted. As always, I share this with my coaches and teammates and look forward to continuing to work together to get better.”

In his eighth NBA season, Wall is averaging 19.3 points, 9.2 assists (second in the NBA, first in the East), 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and a career-high 1.1 blocks per game (which leads all NBA guards) in 34.3 minutes per game (36 games). He is currently the first guard in NBA history to average at 19+ points, 9+assists, 1+steal and 1+block in a season. Wall is now the fourth player in franchise history to be selected to five or more All-Star games (joining Elvin Hayes, Gus Johnson and Wes Unseld and joining Hayes as the only other player to be selected to five consecutive All-Star Games).

“It is an honor and a blessing to be able to compete in my first All-Star game,” said Beal. “I want to thank the Wizards organization, my teammates and coaches for their support. I also want to thank the great fans in D.C. who have been behind me since my rookie year. I’m looking forward to representing them in Los Angeles and working hard for them the rest the season as we improve our team.”

In his sixth NBA season, Beal is averaging career-highs in points (23.6), rebounds (4.3), assists (3.7) and minutes (35.9), while shooting .462 from the field. Beal has started every game for Washington this season and leads the team with 35 20+point games. He is one of five players this season to score at least 50 points in a game, with a career-high 51 points at Portland (12/5).

The Wizards are 21-15 (.583) this season when Wall and Beal start together. The duo is the third-highest scoring backcourt in the NBA (behind Harden/Gordon and Lillard/McCollum) and has the fourth-most games of 20+ points each in the same contest among guard teammates (behind Harden/Gordon, Lillard/McCollum and Curry/Thompson).

Wall has tallied three games with 30+ points and has recorded 15 double-doubles, which ranks second among all NBA guards. On December 12 versus Orlando, Wall became the youngest player in team history to accumulate 10,000 points with the franchise. In the month of January, he is averaging 22.0 points (his high for any month this season), 10.4 assists (tied for 1st in the NBA), 3.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game.

Beal earned his first Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors (12/25-12/31) when he averaged 26.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists, while shooting 46.7 percent from the field in four games. He led the Wizards to a 3-1 record during that period. On November 20 in Milwaukee, Beal became in the youngest player in NBA history to record his 700th three-point basket. In his sixth NBA season, he is the 29th player in franchise history to earn All-Star honors.

Under the new All-Star Game format that replaces the traditional matchup between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference, LeBron James and Stephen Curry will choose the team rosters from the pool of players voted as starters and reserves. The All-Star teams will still feature 12 players from each conference, but the captains will select the team rosters without regard for conference affiliation. Each captain’s first four selections must come from the pool of eight remaining starters. As the top overall finisher in fan voting, James will make the first pick. The team rosters will be announced on Jan. 25.