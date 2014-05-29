Victor Oladipo Profile

Related Articles: 
Nerlens Noel Profile
Ben McLemore Profile
Otto Porter Profile
Anthony Bennett Profile
Alex Len Profile

Victor Oladipo - Guard - 6'4 - 213 lbs
Indiana - Jr. - 21 years old

Oladipo is a great rebounder and an even better defender, something a lot of teams could desperately use, especially at his position. His 42” maximum vertical leap has a ‘wow’ factor and he can create highlights, but he does not have a perfect jump shot or ankle-breaking ball handling. These things can be developed, but again, they need to be developed.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
28.4 13.6 6.3 2.1 2.2 0.8 2.3 .599 .441 .746

Combine Measurements
Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility 3/4 Court Sprint
6' 3.25'' 6' 4.25'' 213 6' 9.25'' 8' 4.5'' 33.0 42.0 15 10.69 3.25

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD

  • Draft Projection - Mid-Lottery

SI.com

  • Draft Projection - Top 5

NBADraft.net

  • Draft Projection - Top 5

DraftExpress

  • Draft Projection - Top 5

NBA.com Scouting Report


Strengths
  • Quick first step, good lateral movement
  • Tough, intense player
  • Great rebounding skills for a guard
  • Explosive athlete, amazing vertical leap
  • Very good defender, can guard multiple positions
  • Knows how to finish at the rim
Weaknesses
  • Not great offensively, mediocre jumpshot
  • Cannot handle the ball very well
  • Lots of fouls and turnovers
  • Needs improvement on his fundamentals, overall basketball knowledge
Draft Projection - High Lottery
NBA Comparable - Tony Allen


Oladipo Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis