Victor Oladipo Profile

Victor Oladipo - Guard - 6'4 - 213 lbs

Indiana - Jr. - 21 years old

Oladipo is a great rebounder and an even better defender, something a lot of teams could desperately use, especially at his position. His 42” maximum vertical leap has a ‘wow’ factor and he can create highlights, but he does not have a perfect jump shot or ankle-breaking ball handling. These things can be developed, but again, they need to be developed.

2012-13 Stats Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT % 28.4 13.6 6.3 2.1 2.2 0.8 2.3 .599 .441 .746

Combine Measurements Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility 3/4 Court Sprint 6' 3.25'' 6' 4.25'' 213 6' 9.25'' 8' 4.5'' 33.0 42.0 15 10.69 3.25

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD Draft Projection - Mid-Lottery SI.com Draft Projection - Top 5 NBADraft.net Draft Projection - Top 5 DraftExpress Draft Projection - Top 5

NBA.com Scouting Report



Strengths

Quick first step, good lateral movement

Tough, intense player

Great rebounding skills for a guard

Explosive athlete, amazing vertical leap

Very good defender, can guard multiple positions

Knows how to finish at the rim Weaknesses

Not great offensively, mediocre jumpshot

Cannot handle the ball very well

Lots of fouls and turnovers

Needs improvement on his fundamentals, overall basketball knowledge



Oladipo Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis