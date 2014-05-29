Victor Oladipo Profile
Victor Oladipo - Guard - 6'4 - 213 lbs
Indiana - Jr. - 21 years old
Oladipo is a great rebounder and an even better defender, something a lot of teams could desperately use, especially at his position. His 42” maximum vertical leap has a ‘wow’ factor and he can create highlights, but he does not have a perfect jump shot or ankle-breaking ball handling. These things can be developed, but again, they need to be developed.
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|TOs
|FG %
|3PT %
|FT %
|28.4
|13.6
|6.3
|2.1
|2.2
|0.8
|2.3
|.599
|.441
|.746
|Height w/out Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Reach
|Standing Vert.
|Max Vert.
|Bench
|Agility
|3/4 Court Sprint
|6' 3.25''
|6' 4.25''
|213
|6' 9.25''
|8' 4.5''
|33.0
|42.0
|15
|10.69
|3.25
David Aldridge's BIG BOARD
- Draft Projection - Mid-Lottery
SI.com
- Draft Projection - Top 5
NBADraft.net
- Draft Projection - Top 5
DraftExpress
- Draft Projection - Top 5
NBA.com Scouting Report
|
|
NBA Comparable - Tony Allen
Oladipo Videos