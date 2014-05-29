Vander Joaquim Profile

Erik Etherly - Center - 6'10 - 245 lbs
Hawaii - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
26.3 13.8 8.2 0.9 0.4 1.0 2.3 .480 .406 .764