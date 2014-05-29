Tyler Brown Profile

Tyler Brown - Guard - 6'4 - 185 lbs
Illinois St. - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
29.6 18.1 4.4 2.7 1.4 0.2 2.9 .440 .390 .806