Global
Teams
Teams
Team Sites
Atlanta
Miami
Boston
Milwaukee
Brooklyn
Minnesota
Charlotte
New Orleans
Chicago
New York
Cleveland
Oklahoma City
Dallas
Orlando
Denver
Philadelphia
Detroit
Phoenix
Golden State
Portland
Houston
Sacramento
Indiana
San Antonio
LA Clippers
Toronto
LA Lakers
Utah
Memphis
Washington
D-League
WNBA
Store
Skip to Main Content Area
Team
Roster
Stats
Ownership
Broadcasters
Front Office
Employment
Verizon Center
History
Staff Directory
Alumni Association
Wizards on Twitter
Tickets
2014-15 Season Tickets
Renew Your Seats
Wizards Single Tickets
DC 12 Locker Room
2013-14 Group Tickets
Digital Ticketing
My Wizards Account
VIP and Owner Seats
NBATickets.com Resale
Suites
3D Seating Chart
News
Schedule
2013-14 Schedule
Community
Wizards in the Community
Black History Month
Youth Basketball Program
Donation Request Form
Timeout with the Wizards
Most Valuable Kids
Wizards Fitness
Carefirst Community 3's
Contact Us
Amtrak Pioneer Award
MLK Challenge
Youth Basketball Summer Clinics
Multimedia
Monumental Network
Wizards Mobile Apps
Highlights Video Channel
'13-'14 Wizards Magazine
Courtside Reports
Photo Galleries
Sign Up for Wizards Wire
Fantasy Challenge
Social Media
Hashtags
NATCA Flight of the Night
Game Entertainment Videos
Playoff Central
Fan Zone
Ted's Take
Washington Wizards Blog
Daily Wizdom
Fan Photos
Ride Victorious
Wizards Radio Network
Feedback and Suggestions
2013-14 Media Guide
Game Entertainment Who's Who
Kid's Club Parental Sign Up
360 Fanoramics
Jumbotron Message
Parking
Fantasy Challenge
In-House Organist
Playoff Central
Anthem Inquiries
Wizard Girls
Wizard Girls Home Page
WG Performances
News & Features
Wizard Girls Photos
Wizard Girls Videos
Wizard Girls on Facebook
Wizard Girls on Twitter
2014-15 Audition Info
Shop
Wizards Store
Jerseys
Clearance
Men's
T-Shirts
Home & Office
Women's
Headwear
Collectibles
Kids
Sweatshirts
NBA Store
Tyler Brown Profile
Related Articles:
Rotnei Clarke Profile
Ehimen Orupke Profile
Gregory Echenique Profile
Miguel Paul Profile
Angelo Sharpless Profile
Tyler Brown
- Guard - 6'4 - 185 lbs
Illinois St. - Sr. - 23 years old
2012-13 Stats
Minutes
Points
Rebounds
Assists
Steals
Blocks
TOs
FG %
3PT %
FT %
29.6
18.1
4.4
2.7
1.4
0.2
2.9
.440
.390
.806
Team/Schedule
Roster
Schedule
Stats
News & Features
Ownership
Front Office
Staff Directory
Tickets
Wizards Single Tickets
Group Tickets
My Wizards Account
VIP and Owner Seats
2014-15 Season Tickets
NBATickets.com Resale
DC 12 Locker Room
Community
Wizards in the Community
Bullets/Wizards Alumni
Contact Us
Youth Basketball Program
Multimedia
Monumental Network
Wizards Magazine
Game Highlights
Sign Up Wizards Wire
Photo Galleries
Wizard Girls Performances
Fan Zone
Wizards Team Store
Wizards Blog
Daily Wizdom
Wizards Mobile App
Social Media
Ted's Take
Wizard Girls
Parking
Copyright © 2014 NBA Media Ventures, LLC. All rights reserved. No portion of NBA.com may be duplicated, redistributed or manipulated in any form. By accessing any information beyond this page, you agree to abide by the
Privacy Policy
/
Your California Privacy Rights
and
Terms of Use
. |
Ad Choices
Advertise on NBA.com
|
NBA.com Help
|
Fan Relations FAQ
|
Career Opportunities
NBA.com
is part of Turner Sports Digital, part of the Turner Sports & Entertainment Digital Network.