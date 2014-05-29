Twitter Reaction to Martell Webster Re-Signing
After a career year in 2012-13, the Wizards locked up Martell Webster to a multi-year deal. Check out some tweets on the news...
Webster
Ted Leonsis,Ernie G and Tommy Shep.Thank u so much for giving me a home and another opportunity to make something special in DC I'm a wizkid— Martell Webster (@MartellWebster) July 2, 2013
Real Rap Raw. http://t.co/oJMIxAjTnU— Martell Webster (@MartellWebster) July 2, 2013
Wall
Happy to have @EMaynor3 apart of the squad & @MartellWebster back on the squad...#wizkids !!— John Wall (@John_Wall) July 2, 2013
Fans
@MartellWebster Welcome home, Martell. I'm excited to have you back this season. Hats off to the @WashWizards front office for the decision.— Ethan (@Eth8n) July 2, 2013
So happy @MartellWebster has resigned for @WashWizards Just the type of guy we need! Couldn't be happier with that! Nice one Martell! #boss— Jack Wilson (@KageWilson) July 2, 2013
Happy for @MartellWebster and happy with what the @WashWizards are doing.— Brent (@BRCope81) July 2, 2013
Welcome back @MartellWebster! A leader on and off the court, and an invaluable asset to the @WashWizards family— Damon Marx (@DashMarx) July 2, 2013
Yes! Yes! Yes! @WashWizards re-signed @MartellWebster to a 4 year deal— Justin McDonald (@IAmHEEL_JRM) July 2, 2013
Media
Wiz hoping to get Martell Webster re-signed quickly with MLE. View him as great locker room voice, think he'd help Otto Porter development.— David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2013
Good deal or bad, I'm happy dudes like Martell get paid.— Paul Flannery (@Pflanns) July 2, 2013