Twitter Reaction to Martell Webster Re-Signing

After a career year in 2012-13, the Wizards locked up Martell Webster to a multi-year deal. Check out some tweets on the news...

Webster

Ted Leonsis,Ernie G and Tommy Shep.Thank u so much for giving me a home and another opportunity to make something special in DC I'm a wizkid — Martell Webster (@MartellWebster) July 2, 2013

Wall

Happy to have @EMaynor3 apart of the squad & @MartellWebster back on the squad...#wizkids !! — John Wall (@John_Wall) July 2, 2013

Fans

@MartellWebster Welcome home, Martell. I'm excited to have you back this season. Hats off to the @WashWizards front office for the decision. — Ethan (@Eth8n) July 2, 2013

So happy @MartellWebster has resigned for @WashWizards Just the type of guy we need! Couldn't be happier with that! Nice one Martell! #boss — Jack Wilson (@KageWilson) July 2, 2013

Happy for @MartellWebster and happy with what the @WashWizards are doing. — Brent (@BRCope81) July 2, 2013

Welcome back @MartellWebster! A leader on and off the court, and an invaluable asset to the @WashWizards family — Damon Marx (@DashMarx) July 2, 2013

Media

Wiz hoping to get Martell Webster re-signed quickly with MLE. View him as great locker room voice, think he'd help Otto Porter development. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) July 1, 2013