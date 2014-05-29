Trey Burke Profile
Trey Burke - Guard - 6'1 - 187 lbs
Michigan - So. - 20 years old
This player is a point guard, and that is what teams should expect. He had a knack for making clutch shots and always stepped up when it mattered most. In the NBA, a player of his size could have trouble finishing near the rim, which is something he may need to work on. But, he has a steady jump shot and improved his assist/turnover ratio drastically in his sophomore season.
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|TOs
|FG %
|3PT %
|FT %
|35.3
|18.6
|3.2
|6.7
|1.6
|0.5
|2.2
|.463
|.384
|.801
|Height w/out Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Reach
|Standing Vert.
|Max Vert.
|Bench
|Agility
|Spring
|5' 11.75''
|6' 1.25''
|187
|6' 5.5''
|8' 1.5''
|29.5
|36.5
|3
|11.20
|3.16
David Aldridge's BIG BOARD
- Draft Projection - High Lottery
SI.com
- Draft Projection - Top 10
NBADraft.net
- Draft Projection - Top 10
DraftExpress
- Draft Projection - Top 10
NBA.com Scouting Report
NBA Comparable - Kemba Walker
Burke Videos