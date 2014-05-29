Trey Burke Profile

Trey Burke - Guard - 6'1 - 187 lbs
Michigan - So. - 20 years old

This player is a point guard, and that is what teams should expect. He had a knack for making clutch shots and always stepped up when it mattered most. In the NBA, a player of his size could have trouble finishing near the rim, which is something he may need to work on. But, he has a steady jump shot and improved his assist/turnover ratio drastically in his sophomore season.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
35.3 18.6 3.2 6.7 1.6 0.5 2.2 .463 .384 .801

Combine Measurements
Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Spring
5' 11.75'' 6' 1.25'' 187 6' 5.5'' 8' 1.5'' 29.5 36.5 3 11.20 3.16

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD

  • Draft Projection - High Lottery

SI.com

  • Draft Projection - Top 10

NBADraft.net

  • Draft Projection - Top 10

DraftExpress

  • Draft Projection - Top 10

NBA.com Scouting Report


Strengths
  • Hard worker, very dedicated
  • Consistent offensively, knows how to score
  • Good long range shooter
  • Gets to the basket very well for his size
  • Runs his team well, dictates the tempo and creates easily for his teammates
  • Strong ball handling skills
  • Can catch and shoot or pull up on jumpers
  • Defends well, creates turnovers
Weaknesses
  • Very small point guard at 6’ 1”, may have trouble in the NBA with his size
  • Not overly athletic or explosive
  • Pick and roll is not as effective as it could be
  • Must develop moves to his left
  • Could use some improvement on passing
Draft Projection - High Lottery
NBA Comparable - Kemba Walker


