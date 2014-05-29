Trey Burke Profile

Strengths

Hard worker, very dedicated

Consistent offensively, knows how to score

Good long range shooter

Gets to the basket very well for his size

Runs his team well, dictates the tempo and creates easily for his teammates

Strong ball handling skills

Can catch and shoot or pull up on jumpers

Defends well, creates turnovers

Weaknesses

Very small point guard at 6’ 1”, may have trouble in the NBA with his size

Not overly athletic or explosive

Pick and roll is not as effective as it could be

Must develop moves to his left

Could use some improvement on passing