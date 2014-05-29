Tray Woodall Profile

Tray Woodall - Guard - 6'0 - 190 lbs
Pittsburgh - Sr. - 24 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
28.6 11.5 2.6 5.1 1.2 0.2 2.2 .462 .369 .781