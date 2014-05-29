Tahj Tate Profile

Tahj Tate - Guard - 6'4 - 190 lbs
Deleware St. - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
35.5 12.6 3.3 2.2 1.4 0.2 2.9 .399 .287 .689