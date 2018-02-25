Streaking Sixers in town for Sunday night showdown

The Wizards host the streaking Sixers tonight at Capital One Arena.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 8 p.m. | NBCSW/ESPN | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (34-25): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Sixers (32-25): G - Simmons, G – Redick, F - Covington, F - Saric, C - Embiid

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Sixers: Justin Anderson (Ankle - Out), Markelle Fultz (Shoulder - Out), Demetrius Jackson (Adductor - Out), Furkan Korkmaz (Foot - Out)

Storylines

Wiz and Sixers This Season

Tonight will be the fourth and final time these two teams play this season, with the home team winning the previous three meetings. The Wizards beat the Sixers on opening night back in October, but then lost in Philly once in late November and once earlier this month. The Wizards have beaten the Sixers in seven straight home games, which dates back to the beginning of the 2013-14 season. Bradley Beal has averaged over 25 points in the three games against the Sixers this year, including a team-high 30 the last time they played in Philadelphia. He had 33 on Friday night against Charlotte, his third time this month scoring over 30 points.

Sixers on Fire

The Sixers enter tonight's game on a season-high seven-game winning streak, the longest active wining streak in the Eastern Conference. It's their longest win streak since the 2008-09 season and their 10 game home win streak is their longest since the 2002-03 season. They, along with the Pacers and Bucks, are all now tied with the Wizards in the loss column, making each of these games down the stretch really mean something for seeding. They were once again led by their star center Joel Embiid last night, as he recorded his 30th double-double of the season with 28 points and 14 boards. He's scored at least 20 points in six of his last seven games and is expected to play tonight on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wiz will also have to try and slow down their Rookie-of-the-Year candidate Ben Simmons, who averages over 16 points, seven boards and seven assists per game. At 6'10, He's the biggest point guard in the league and is capable of a triple-double every time he takes the floor.

Free-Throw Shooting

Over the last month, the Wizards lead the NBA in free-throw shooting (86%), which went up again after Friday's game in which they went 16/17 from the line. Bradley Beal, who is a career 79.5% free-throw shooter, has shot 92.6% from the line in February, missing only two free-throws the entire month. On the year, the Wizards rank 14th in the NBA in free-throw shooting at 77.2%. The Sixers rank 21st at 76.1%.

Up next, the Wizards head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks on Tuesday night (8:00 p.m.).