Shabazz Muhammad Profile
Shabazz Muhammad - Forward - 6'6 - 222 lbs
UCLA - Fr. - 20 years old
If there was no “one-and-done” rule for the NBA Draft, Shabazz Muhammad might have gone first in 2012. Instead, many of the mock drafts have him pegged to be a mid to late lottery selection. He has shown an ability to score the ball, but also needs work on his ball handling and distribution of the ball. The ceiling is high for Muhammad, but he has work to do to become an NBA talent.
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|TOs
|FG %
|3PT %
|FT %
|30.8
|17.9
|5.2
|0.8
|0.7
|0.1
|1.6
|.443
|.377
|.711
|Height w/out Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Reach
|Standing Vert.
|Max Vert.
|Bench
|Agility
|Spring
|6' 4.75''
|6' 6.25''
|222
|6' 11.0''
|8' 8.5''
|29.5
|37.0
|10
|10.99
|3.22
David Aldridge's BIG BOARD
- Draft Projection - Mid/Late Lottery
SI.com
- Draft Projection - Top 10
NBADraft.net
- Draft Projection - Top 20
DraftExpress
- Draft Projection - Top 10
NBA.com Scouting Report
|
|
NBA Comparable - Nick Young
Muhammad Videos