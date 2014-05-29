Shabazz Muhammad Profile

Shabazz Muhammad - Forward - 6'6 - 222 lbs

UCLA - Fr. - 20 years old

If there was no “one-and-done” rule for the NBA Draft, Shabazz Muhammad might have gone first in 2012. Instead, many of the mock drafts have him pegged to be a mid to late lottery selection. He has shown an ability to score the ball, but also needs work on his ball handling and distribution of the ball. The ceiling is high for Muhammad, but he has work to do to become an NBA talent.

2012-13 Stats Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT % 30.8 17.9 5.2 0.8 0.7 0.1 1.6 .443 .377 .711

Combine Measurements Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Spring 6' 4.75'' 6' 6.25'' 222 6' 11.0'' 8' 8.5'' 29.5 37.0 10 10.99 3.22

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD Draft Projection - Mid/Late Lottery SI.com Draft Projection - Top 10 NBADraft.net Draft Projection - Top 20 DraftExpress Draft Projection - Top 10

NBA.com Scouting Report



Strengths

Catch-and-shoots off screens very well

Can create space with his body to make shots around the basket

Owns a tough to guard runner

Takes a lot of contact, getting him to the line a lot

Natural instinct with offensive rebounds

Strong work ethic, very dedicated, intense

Long wingspan gives him lots of defender potential

Well-conditioned athlete who can play extended minutes Weaknesses

Not great at creating shots off the dribble

Needs to work on driving with his right hand

Has little defensive awareness

Jump shooting, free throws could use adjustment

Ball handling is problematic

Injury prone



Muhammad Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis