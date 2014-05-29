Shabazz Muhammad Profile

Shabazz Muhammad - Forward - 6'6 - 222 lbs
UCLA - Fr. - 20 years old

If there was no “one-and-done” rule for the NBA Draft, Shabazz Muhammad might have gone first in 2012. Instead, many of the mock drafts have him pegged to be a mid to late lottery selection. He has shown an ability to score the ball, but also needs work on his ball handling and distribution of the ball. The ceiling is high for Muhammad, but he has work to do to become an NBA talent.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
30.8 17.9 5.2 0.8 0.7 0.1 1.6 .443 .377 .711

Combine Measurements
Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility Spring
6' 4.75'' 6' 6.25'' 222 6' 11.0'' 8' 8.5'' 29.5 37.0 10 10.99 3.22

  • Draft Projection - Mid/Late Lottery

  • Draft Projection - Top 10

  • Draft Projection - Top 20

  • Draft Projection - Top 10

Strengths
  • Catch-and-shoots off screens very well
  • Can create space with his body to make shots around the basket
  • Owns a tough to guard runner
  • Takes a lot of contact, getting him to the line a lot
  • Natural instinct with offensive rebounds
  • Strong work ethic, very dedicated, intense
  • Long wingspan gives him lots of defender potential
  • Well-conditioned athlete who can play extended minutes
Weaknesses
  • Not great at creating shots off the dribble
  • Needs to work on driving with his right hand
  • Has little defensive awareness
  • Jump shooting, free throws could use adjustment
  • Ball handling is problematic
  • Injury prone
Draft Projection - Mid/Late Lottery
NBA Comparable - Nick Young


