Roundtable: Previewing Wizards-Raptors

Only five eight seeds have won a playoff series in NBA history, and the Wizards will try to become the sixth when they take on the Raptors in the opening round of the 2018 playoffs. WashingtonWizards.com takes a look at five key questions looming ahead of the series.

1. Who is each team’s x-factor heading into their first round playoff matchup?



Zach Rosen: Kelly Oubre Jr. is always the go-to answer here. Mike Scott is another guy who is going to make a difference, but I’ll go with another guy in Tomas Satoransky. He filled in for John Wall for almost 30 games as the team’s starting point guard. Satoransky gained all of the confidence and experience the Wizards were hoping and now see him as a vital part of their rotation heading into the playoffs. Scott Brooks hopes to use Satoransky not only at point guard but also as a wing player off the ball. At 6’7”, Satoransky is a lockdown defender and was one of the NBA’s top 3-point shooters in the second half of the season.

CJ Miles is a difference-making player off the bench who can go off for 20+ points in any game. The Wizards witnessed that first-hand when Miles made 6-of-9 3-pointers against them on March 2 and led the Raptors to victory. Miles has struggled since the All-Star break, however, only shooting 33.7% from the field overall and 31.0% from deep. A streaky shooter, he still takes over six triples per game and scores 10.0 per game. The Raptors are 24-10 this season when Miles scores 10 or more points in a game.

Jeremy Hyman: Otto Porter Jr.'s health will be something to keep an eye on heading into this series. He suffered a strained calf on Tuesday and his status for Game 1 has yet to be determined. While his role was much different the last time these two teams met in the postseason in 2015, his defense on DeMar DeRozan was one of the biggest factors in the Wizards sweeping Toronto. The Wizards can be great when he is aggressive and he could be a difference maker in this series.

Fred Van Vleet established himself into one of the better backup point guards in the league and has been a big piece to the Raps' second unit. He can certainly help take some of the pressure off of Kyle Lowry and DeRozan and could be one of those players that wins a game with his big shot making. He left Wednesday's game with a shoulder bruise, but his status for Game 1 should be known soon.

Chris Gehring: I'll go with Mike Scott for the Wizards, mainly because of his importance in the Wizards' last win over Toronto in the regular season. He scored 14 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and while the benches do shrink in the playoffs, efficiency from the second unit can go a long way. Scott has brought that consistency all season and it will be paramount for Washington if they are to win this series. He can hit shots from everywhere on the floor and plays with toughness, things that are requisite for playoff success. He also has playoff experience of his own, something that Kelly Oubre Jr. now has but that another X-factor candidate, Tomas Satoransky, doesn't yet. Having Scott's consistency in the rotation will help to weather the storms that inevitably come in every playoff series, particularly one that starts on the road in a tough environment. It's worth mentioning here that the health of both Scott and Otto Porter Jr. is in question for the beginning of this series.

As for Toronto, their bench is deep - in regular season terms - but I'll lean towards veteran experience again with C.J. Miles. He's an effective wing who is never lacking confidence and can heat up in a hurry from beyond the arc. That will be important to watch, because while Kyle Lowry is a threat from 3-point range and others (including DeMar DeRozan to a degree) can shoot the ball from the perimeter, Toronto isn't exactly a prolific team from deep. Miles can change that singlehandedly when he gets going, and that can change the complexion of a game quickly

2. John Wall missed most of the season series, but what can we take away from his play as of late and how he fits into this postseason battle?



Zach Rosen: John Wall showed against the Cavaliers and the Celtics that he’s back to All-Star form. As he’s said this past week, he’s only going to get better as the playoffs unravel. His passing has not missed a beat and he’s not going to turn the ball over as much with more reps. Wall’s shooting looks as good and possibly better than it was earlier this season since he’s really focused on following through on his jump shots. He trusts his teammates even more with shooting and ball-handling since they all developed in his absence. To me, his defensive activity has been very strong too in his games back, and that’s going to be pivotal in any playoff series. Wall is a difference-making player in this league, and he’s ready to rise to the occasion once again in the postseason.

Jeremy Hyman: I think we saw enough from Wall in these last few weeks to know that he can be the Wall we saw in last year's playoffs and one that could lead the Wizards to a series win. The way he played against Cleveland and Boston was all-star level play and the team responded. It's hard to believe Wall could be overlooked, but because he's only played in four games since late January and had to sit out a few back-to-backs down the stretch, some may overlook how good the Wizards can be with Wall in the lineup. If he's playing at or near his best, I'd expect this will be a long series.

Chris Gehring:Wall's ready to be the All-NBA player he was last season in this series. He feels healthy and is more rested going into this year's playoff run than he was a year ago. We also know that he understands that the playoffs are about team's stars stepping up when it counts, and he certainly has the mentality to reach the playoff mode we've seen from him in the past. Perhaps most importantly, he watched the Wizards have some success without him on the floor this season, and I think that's led to him having a good picture of how he can fit in and supercharge the team as the postseason gets underway. And while Wall's jump shot has been questioned for its reliability in the past, he looks comfortable and confident shooting the ball. He'll be ready for this series and certainly won't lack confidence due to some past playoff results against Toronto.

3. Who do you expect to be in the Wizards’ postseason rotation?



Zach Rosen: The starting five – Wall, Beal, Porter, Morris, and Gortat – will play the bulk of the minutes, with Oubre, Scott, and Satoransky joining them. Mahinmi will enter based on matchups, and Meeks could get playing time for some offense and shooting. Seven of those first eight players I mentioned can switch and guard anyone defensively and can shoot the ball from anywhere. Washington is well-equipped to battle in the playoffs with their rotation and have guys on the bench who have played in the postseason and will be ready if their name is called.

Jeremy Hyman: The rotation could change game to game and especially early in the series when we don't yet know the status of Otto Porter Jr. or Mike Scott. If everyone is healthy, I'd expect the usual five starters and then a good dose of Scott, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ian Mahinmi, and Tomas Satoransky to see time. Depending on the game situation and injuries, we could see Jodie Meeks log time out on the wings if Scott Brooks feels like he needs some offense and wants shooters on the floor. If the Raps choose to not play Jonas Valanciunas or Jokob Poeltl at the center spot late in games, the Wizards could counter by not using Marcin Gortat and Ian Mahinmi when they go to their small lineups, which could also factor in the rotations.

Chris Gehring: Get ready for a heavy dose of the starting five. With that said, I'd expect Coach Brooks to go fairly deep into his bench even if it is for limited minutes. Kelly Oubre Jr., Mike Scott, Ian Mahinmi and Tomas Satoransky should all be regulars, and Jodie Meeks has looked much better from long range lately. It will be a classic case of which team makes the other matchup to them, and I think the Wizards are confident that they can win with some mix-and-match smaller lineups no matter who's on the floor for Toronto. All playoff series are interesting chess matches as far as rotations as teams get ultra-familiar with each other's sets and style.

4. How do the Wizards match up with the Raptors? Who should we keep an eye on in this series?



Zach Rosen: The Wizards and Raptors split the series this season, but Wall did not play in any of those four games. Each team won one game at home and one game on the road, though all four games were close. Both teams have stars in the backcourt – Wall, Beal, Lowry, and DeRozan were All-Stars this season. They both feature multiple traditional centers in Gortat, Mahinmi, Valanciunas, and Poeltl. Morris and Ibaka are versatile bigs that can play the 5 when the teams go small. Oubre, Satoransky, Anunoby, Siakam, and Van Vleet are gritty defensive-minded players who have grown offensively in their first couple of seasons in the league. The Raptors are a bit deeper than the Wizards, but that may not really matter in the playoffs. Toronto plays much faster than they have in years past and rely more on 3-pointers (3rd in the NBA in 3-point attempts per game), but both teams still are most effective getting to the rim and playing lock-down defense. Washington is 4th in the NBA in 3-point percentage and sixth in opponent 3-point percentage, which will be a key heading into the series.

Otto Porter Jr. played a pivotal role last time the Wizards played the Raptors in the playoffs, using his length to disrupt DeMar DeRozan. I’ll be watching that matchup once again, especially with both players elevating their games since that 2014-15 opening round series. Porter has defended DeRozan on 156 possessions this season, allowing 46 points on 17-of-36 (47%) shooting. Porter’s health after leaving Tuesday’s game against the Celtics is something to watch.

Jeremy Hyman: I think the Wiz match up fairly evenly with the Raps considering how many more games Toronto won this season. Both teams have tremendous backcourts and the four best players in this series are all guards. The Wizards enter as a very intriguing eight seed and one the Raps may not be too pleased to face considering the history between these teams. The Wiz already beat the Raps twice this season without John Wall in the lineup and I get the feeling that they'll enter Toronto on Saturday confident that they can take Game 1. While it's been three years since they swept the Raps and both teams have made a number of changes, most of the key pieces for both teams remain the same, and I won't overlook that fact coming into this series. The Raps want revenge and they want to prove that they are for real, while the Wiz want to salvage a poor finish to their 2017-18 season and show that they are still a top team in the East. There's a lot at stake, as there should be this time of year, and this should be a fun series.

Chris Gehring: It's not often that teams play a whole season series and one gets to add a five-time All-Star to the mix for the first time all season in the playoffs. That's what the Wizards will get in this series, and while Toronto is more than familiar with what Wall brings to the table, there isn't a ton of film from this season on what Washington may do with him on the floor with this specific group. Of course, any advantage that may bring early will fade as the Raptors get an up-close look with consecutive games, but the evolution of Tomas Satoransky in particular alongside Wall could pose problems for Toronto.

These teams are very similar in that they can both play without a traditional big (with Morris and Ibaka as the biggest players on the floor) and have depth to counter one another (for example, Oubre is a swiss-army knife as far as defensive versatility). The biggest - and most important in this series - similarity is that they rely on their All-Star backcourts to lead the way. Wall and Beal taking on Lowry and DeRozan will easily be the most intriguing part of this series, much like it was when these teams met back in 2015.

5. Series prediction



Zach Rosen: Raptors in 7. This series is going to be a dogfight, but I think the Raptors will find a way with the home court advantage. The Wizards have a much better chance to win this series than people think, but it will come down to their execution late in games and stealing either Game 1 or 2 on the road to start putting the pressure on Toronto.

Jeremy Hyman: Wizards in 6. Maybe 2015 is just too fresh in my mind, but I still believe that this Wizards team can beat Toronto. The Raps finished 16 games better than Washington this season and that counts for something, but this series will start 0-0 and in a head-to-head battle, I'm taking the Wiz.

Chris Gehring: Wizards in 6. Washington has what it takes to win this series and Toronto's core hasn't proven that it can deliver consistently in the postseason despite being very impressive in the regular season. The Raptors are more than talented enough to not only win this series but to go deep in the playoffs, now they just need to prove they can do it.