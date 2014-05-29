Rotnei Clarke Profile

Rotnei Clark - Guard - 6'0 - 184 lbs
Butler - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
33.3 16.9 2.8 2.7 0.7 0.0 2.8 .412 .408 .886