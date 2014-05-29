Romero Osby Profile

Romero Osby - Forward - 6'8 - 232 lbs
Oklahoma - Sr. - 23 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
28.7 16.0 7.0 1.3 0.6 0.8 1.3 .526 .529 .794