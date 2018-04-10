The Wizards host the Celtics in their regular season home finale.

Capital One Arena | 8:00 p.m. | TNT | 1500 AM

Wizards (42-38): G - Wall, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Celtics (54-26): G - Rozier, G – Brown, F - Tatum, F - Morris, C - Horford

Wizards: None

Celtics: Kyrie Irving (Knee - Out), Gordon Hayward (Ankle - Out), Marcus Smart (Thumb - Out), Daniel Theis (Out), Guerschon Yabusele (Knee - Doubtful)

What's at Stake

The situation heading into tonight's game is interesting. The Wizards will begin the night as the eight seed in the East, but could still finish as high as six by the time the regular season ends Wednesday night. For the Wizards, it gets simple if they lose this game tonight. With a loss to the Celtics, they would be guaranteed the eight seed and would head to Toronto for Game 1 this weekend. With a win tonight, it gets more complicated with more teams involved. If the Wizards beat the Celtics, they would move into a tie with the Miami Heat and both teams would be one game back of the Milwaukee Bucks heading into the final day of the season. The Wizards don't hold the tiebreaker with Miami, but they do with Milwaukee, so they would have to keep an eye on both of those teams on Wednesday night. Miami hosts the Toronto Raptors, while Milwaukee has to play in Philadelphia. The Wizards could finish in sixth, seventh, or eighth depending on the outcomes, but that can all be explained in Wednesday's preview when the Wizards play in Orlando as it could all be moot if the Wizards don't beat the Celtics tonight.

The Celtics are in an interesting spot tonight as this game won't have any meaning to their seed as they are already locked into the two seed. However, they could ensure that they would not have to play the Wizards by beating them tonight, so there is something to play for if they choose to run out all their regulars.

Potential First Round Matchup

It's always strange playing a team this close to the playoffs in a game that doesn't mean quite as much for all parties, but that's the situation tonight. If the Wizards win out, the Bucks lose in Philadelphia and the Heat beat the Raptors, the Wizards will find themselves in the seven seed, which would set up a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference Semifinals against Boston.

It will be interesting tonight to see how both teams decide to go at this game in terms of lineups, rotations, minutes, and schemes. Both teams don't want to give away too much as to what they'll be doing when the playoffs start this weekend, especially if they are playing one another. The Celtics could choose to sit most of their regulars or sit them for a half if they don't want to risk injury or want to keep their guys fresh. The Wizards still want to move up in the standings and John Wall will be back in the lineup tonight so they'll probably have their starters play pretty regular minutes in this one. How they choose to play in Orlando could be another story, but they are trying to break a four-game losing streak and want to find their rhythm again so expect the Wiz to be playing tonight like they need it.

Season Series with Boston

After the home team won every game in the season series last year, including all seven games in the playoffs, the road team has won all three games this year, as the Wiz have won twice in Boston and the Celts once in D.C. The last time these two teams met they played another wild game, a 125-124 double overtime win for the Wizards. An extremely limited Celtics team jumped on Washington early, but the Wiz fought back and gave themselves a shot to win in the end. They capitalized on a Celtics defensive lapse and Jodie Meeks sent the game to overtime with a late 3-pointer and then caught a break in overtime when Jason Tatum missed a free-throw that could have won it in the first OT. But, the Wizards persevered and came away with their second road win in Boston of the season.

Up next, the Wizards wrap up their regular season tomorrow night in Orlando (8:00 p.m.).