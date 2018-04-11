Regular season ends tonight in Orlando

The regular season ends tonight with a lot on the line for Washington.

Game Info

Amway Center | 8:00 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (43-38): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Oubre Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Magic (24-57): G - Augustin, G – Iwundu, F - Hezonja, F - Gordon, C - Vucevic

Wizards: Porter Jr. (Leg - TBD)

Magic: Evan Fournier (Knee - Out), Jonathan Isaac (Ankle - Out), Jonathon Simmons (Wrist - Out)

Storylines

Playoff Scenarios

Tonight is the final night of the regular season and there is still a lot to be determined in terms of playoff seeding in the East.

The Wizards will begin the night as the EIGHT seed, but could finish anywhere between six and eight. Here are the scenarios:

If the Wizards win:

Bucks win AND Heat win = Eight Seed (Wizards vs. Raptors)

Bucks win AND Heat lose = Seven Seed (Wizards vs. Celtics)

Bucks lose AND Heat lose = Six Seed (Wizards vs. 76ers)

Bucks lose AND Heat win = Seven Seed (Wizards vs. Celtics)





If the Wizards lose:

Eight Seed no matter what (Wizards vs. Raptors)





The Wizards know they'll need to win their game tonight to avoid playing the top-seeded Raptors in the first round. The Miami Heat will host the Raptors tonight in their final game of the season, while the Milwaukee Bucks play in Philadelphia to wrap up their slate. All three games begin at 8 p.m. tonight and should end around the same time, which will set the stage for the 2018 playoffs.

Wall and Porter Could be Out

The Wizards likely won't announce their starters until about 90 minutes prior to tonight's tip, but there's certainly a chance they'll have to win tonight's game without John Wall and Otto Porter Jr. in the lineup. Wall has yet to play the second game of a back-to-back since returning from his knee injury at the end of March and Porter left last night's game with a leg injury. Head coach Scott Brooks wouldn't rule either one out for tonight, but at this point it would seem unlikely either plays. The Wizards do have something to play for and could avoid playing Toronto with a win, but they also want to make sure they are fully healthy heading into the postseason. Tomas Satoransky and Kelly Oubre Jr. would be the most likely candidates to fill in the starting lineup.

Magic Lottery Odds

The Magic will need to lose tonight in order to tie Dallas and Atlanta for the third worst record in the league. If the three teams did finish with identical records, there would be a draw between the three to determine which team would be third, fourth, and fifth in the lottery in May. If the Magic win tonight, they would be locked into the fifth spot with the fifth highest chance to win the #1 pick in this year's draft. While the organization would probably be better off losing, the players on the court will be trying to end the season on a high note with a win in front of their home crowd.

Up next, the Wizards will travel to play Game 1 of their first round playoff series in either Toronto, Boston, or Philadelphia.