Ramon Galloway Profile

Ramon Galloway - Guard - 6'1 - 174 lbs
La Salle - Sr. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
33.3 17.2 4.6 3.7 1.9 0.5 3.1 .419 .412 .827