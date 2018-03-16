Pivotal game with the Pacers

The Wizards host the Pacers for a pivotal game in D.C.

Game Info

Capital One Arena | 7 p.m. | NBCSW | 1500 AM

Probable Starters

Wizards (39-30): G - Satoransky, G - Beal, F - Porter Jr., F - Morris, C - Gortat

Pacers (40-29): G - Joseph, G – Oladipo, F - Bogdanovic, F - Young, C - Turner

Wizards: John Wall (Knee - Out)

Pacers: Domantas Sabonis (Ankle - Out), Myles Turner (Ankle - Questionable)

Storylines

Two-Game Swing

The Wizards and Pacers enter tonight's game separated by just one game in the standings and have split the season series, 1-1. The winner of tonight's game will not only win the season series, but also own the tiebreaker, should these teams finish with the same record at the end of the year. This means that with a win tonight, the Wizards would jump the Pacers in the standings, as both teams would be 40-30 and the Wiz would own tie tiebreaker. With a loss, the Wiz would be two games back of the Pacers and without the tiebreaker, finishing ahead of Indiana would be a tough task with just 12 games left after this one. The Cavs and Sixers are also right in the mix and within a game of these two teams, but this game tonight could very well determine home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Season Series

Both teams have won on the other's home court, as the Wizards beat the Pacers, 111-102 back in early February in Indiana, and then the Pacers beat the Wizards in DC, 98-95, just a few weeks ago. Victor Oladipo didn't play in the first meeting due to an illness, but he had 33 points to lead Indiana the last time out, including some big buckets late in the game. The Pacers could be thin up front, as Domantas Sabonis will be out with an ankle injury and Myles Turner is questionable with an ankle injury of his own.

Keef Keeps Improving

Keef Morris has increased his scoring and shooting numbers each month this season and is now shooting 54% in March and averaging just under 16 points per game. He's shooting 48% from 3-point range this month and has scored at least 20 points in back-to-back games for the second time this season. He'll look to continue his hot shooting against a banged up Pacers' front line tonight.

Up next, the Wizards travel to San Antonio for a one game trip on Wednesday (8:00 p.m.).