Peyton Siva Profile

Peyton Siva - Guard - 6'1 - 181 lbs
Louisville - Sr. - 22 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
31.2 10.0 2.4 5.7 2.3 0.2 2.7 .404 .288 .867