Otto Porter Profile

Otto Porter - Forward - 6'8 - 198 lbs

Georgetown - So. - 19 years old

Porter is already familiar with Verizon Center as he played his college ball in the same building with Georgetown. He is considered the safe bet in the 2013 NBA Draft. While many of the other big names need to develop offensively, defensively, or both, Porter knows his skills and will be able to contribute to his new team starting opening night.

The negative effect of this, though, is the fact that his ceiling is lower than that of the other lottery picks. He has been called a "glue guy" and a good role player, but some feel he may not be a star at the next level.

2012-13 Stats Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT % 35.4 16.2 7.5 2.7 1.8 0.9 1.5 .480 .422 .777

Combine Measurements Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility 3/4 Court Sprint 6' 7.5'' 6' 8.5'' 198 7' 1.5'' 8' 9.5'' 27.0 36.0 9 11.25 3.4

David Aldridge's BIG BOARD Draft Projection - High Lottery SI.com Draft Projection - Top 3 NBADraft.net Draft Projection - Top 3 DraftExpress Draft Projection - Top 5

NBA.com Scouting Report



Strengths

Multi-dimensional player with high basketball IQ

Great from long range

Very efficient from mid-range

Large wingspan and overall speed allow for blocking and forced awkward shots by opponents

Crashes the boards well

Can create for his teammates Weaknesses

Poor mechanics on jump shot

Smaller player, has not gained much weight in college

Does not have explosive quickness

Needs to learn how to create for himself



Porter Videos

Draft Express Interview

DraftExpress Video Analysis