Otto Porter Profile
Otto Porter - Forward - 6'8 - 198 lbs
Georgetown - So. - 19 years old
Porter is already familiar with Verizon Center as he played his college ball in the same building with Georgetown. He is considered the safe bet in the 2013 NBA Draft. While many of the other big names need to develop offensively, defensively, or both, Porter knows his skills and will be able to contribute to his new team starting opening night.
The negative effect of this, though, is the fact that his ceiling is lower than that of the other lottery picks. He has been called a "glue guy" and a good role player, but some feel he may not be a star at the next level.
|Minutes
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Steals
|Blocks
|TOs
|FG %
|3PT %
|FT %
|35.4
|16.2
|7.5
|2.7
|1.8
|0.9
|1.5
|.480
|.422
|.777
|Height w/out Shoes
|Height w/ Shoes
|Weight
|Wingspan
|Reach
|Standing Vert.
|Max Vert.
|Bench
|Agility
|3/4 Court Sprint
|6' 7.5''
|6' 8.5''
|198
|7' 1.5''
|8' 9.5''
|27.0
|36.0
|9
|11.25
|3.4
David Aldridge's BIG BOARD
- Draft Projection - High Lottery
SI.com
- Draft Projection - Top 3
NBADraft.net
- Draft Projection - Top 3
DraftExpress
- Draft Projection - Top 5
NBA.com Scouting Report
NBA Comparable - Tayshaun Prince
Porter Videos