Otto Porter Profile

Otto Porter - Forward - 6'8 - 198 lbs
Georgetown - So. - 19 years old

Porter is already familiar with Verizon Center as he played his college ball in the same building with Georgetown. He is considered the safe bet in the 2013 NBA Draft. While many of the other big names need to develop offensively, defensively, or both, Porter knows his skills and will be able to contribute to his new team starting opening night.

The negative effect of this, though, is the fact that his ceiling is lower than that of the other lottery picks. He has been called a "glue guy" and a good role player, but some feel he may not be a star at the next level.

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
35.4 16.2 7.5 2.7 1.8 0.9 1.5 .480 .422 .777

Combine Measurements
Height w/out Shoes Height w/ Shoes Weight Wingspan Reach Standing Vert. Max Vert. Bench Agility 3/4 Court Sprint
6' 7.5'' 6' 8.5'' 198 7' 1.5'' 8' 9.5'' 27.0 36.0 9 11.25 3.4

  • Draft Projection - High Lottery

  • Draft Projection - Top 3

  • Draft Projection - Top 3

  • Draft Projection - Top 5

Strengths
  • Multi-dimensional player with high basketball IQ
  • Great from long range
  • Very efficient from mid-range
  • Large wingspan and overall speed allow for blocking and forced awkward shots by opponents
  • Crashes the boards well
  • Can create for his teammates
Weaknesses
  • Poor mechanics on jump shot
  • Smaller player, has not gained much weight in college
  • Does not have explosive quickness
  • Needs to learn how to create for himself
Draft Projection - High Lottery
NBA Comparable - Tayshaun Prince


