Oleksandr Lypovyy Profile

Oleskanr Lypovyy - Forward - 6'8 - 200 lbs
Ukraine - Int - 21 years old

2012-13 Stats
Minutes Points Rebounds Assists Steals Blocks TOs FG % 3PT % FT %
15.6 3.7 2.2 1.5 0.5 0.3 1.2 .449 .333 .667